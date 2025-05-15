ANGOY’S AVENUE DOUBLE MURDER ACCUSED REMANDED TO JAIL, POLICE HUNTING ANOTHER SUSPECT

Double Murder Accused Eubern “Jussi” Bristol Charged and Remanded in Angoy’s Avenue Homicide Case

The man who police say is responsible for the brutal double homicide at Angoy’s Avenue, Berbice, has been captured, charged with murder, and remanded to prison.

39-year-old Eubern Bristol, also known as “Jussi,” a laborer of Smithfield, New Amsterdam, appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matias at the Albion Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He was formally charged with the murder of 45-year-old Leon Fordyce, one of two men killed during a violent altercation on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Bristol was not required to plead the indictable charge and was remanded to jail.

According to police, Bristol, in the company of another individual, unlawfully killed Ford during a heated confrontation at Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam.

The attack also claimed the life of 35-year-old Shawn Timothy La Fleur and left Agonia New Year, also known as Angie, hospitalized with stab wounds.

Initial investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a personal dispute involving threats made against New Year’s son, which escalated into a deadly brawl.

New Year was stabbed in the abdomen.

A relative of New Year has since claimed that the dispute was triggered by a paternity argument that spiraled out of control.

The case has rocked the Berbice community and reignited concerns about violent domestic and interpersonal disputes.

Eubern Bristol will remain behind bars as the matter proceeds through the courts.

