Friday, August 8, 2025
MINISTRY OF EDUCATION LAUNCHES NATIONAL LITERACY PROGRAMME

National Literacy Program Launched to Address Gaps in Education

By Jayla June | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The Government of Guyana has officially launched its National Literacy Program — a bold, structured effort to improve literacy rates across all regions. The program was unveiled today at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre by the Ministry of Education, signaling a renewed and sustained focus on intentional literacy teaching at every level of the education system.

The initiative is spearheaded by Assistant Chief Education Officer for Literacy, Ms. Stembiso Grant, who emphasized that the program is not merely an intervention, but a systematic structure designed to support teachers, students, and districts through intensive, coordinated literacy instruction.

“Today’s launch is built on the foundation laid by those who came before me,” Ms. Grant stated. “We’ve expanded the workforce, appointed literacy committees in every district, and recruited support teachers to ensure every school feels supported.”

Renewed Literacy Push Began in 2023

Ms. Grant noted that the groundwork for this national effort was laid in September 2023, with an expansion of regional literacy officers and the recruitment of literacy support teachers to implement the program at the grassroots level.

Education Minister: “Nothing Was Rushed”

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand described the initiative as a legacy project, affirming the government’s commitment to equity in access, quality of instruction, and educational opportunity.

“Nothing was rushed to finish this program—it just finished at this time. And nothing will stop us,” the Minister declared.

She highlighted several supporting measures under the government’s 2020–2025 education platform, including:

  • Construction and expansion of schools across regions
  • Upgrades to teacher training and distance education programs
  • Broader access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)
  • Distribution of textbooks
  • The Because We Care cash grant
  • Expansion of the school feeding program

Literacy Beyond the Classroom

The program is also designed to support out-of-school youth and adults, with Minister Manickchand noting that many individuals were failed by the system and need literacy training beyond the traditional school model.

“We’re trying to address people who the system has failed — those who have left school. How do we make sure they become literate?”

A National Effort for a Literate Future

The Ministry says this program will be continually monitored, regionally implemented, and community-informed, ensuring it adapts to the evolving needs of learners in both urban and hinterland regions.

