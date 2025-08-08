27 PEACE CORPS VOLUNTEERS SWORN IN, TO ASSIST GUYANA IN PUBLIC HEALTH, EDUCATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT

36th Group of Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn In to Serve Guyana

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Guyana – A new cohort of 27 Peace Corps volunteers was officially sworn in at a ceremony held in Umana Yana, marking the 36th group to serve in Guyana. These volunteers will contribute to key sectors including public health, education, and environmental development, continuing the legacy of grassroots impact and cross-cultural exchange.

The group includes:

5 healthcare workers and volunteers

11 environmental volunteers

8 education volunteers

3 response volunteers

U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot praised the volunteers for their dedication and highlighted the deep bonds they form with host families and communities. “Peace Corps volunteers reflect the very best of what the United States offers the world,” she said, adding that they also bring back the richness of Guyanese culture to the U.S.

She extended heartfelt thanks to the communities and host families who have welcomed the volunteers with open arms, emphasizing the importance of these relationships in fostering mutual understanding and sustainable development.

Guyana’s Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony also commended the volunteers, noting that even modest actions can lead to lasting change. He emphasized the importance of skill-sharing and collaboration, which are central to the Peace Corps mission.

Peace Corps volunteers in Guyana work across six sectors:

Agriculture

Community Economic Development

Education

Environment

Health

Youth in Development

With over 3,500 Peace Corps volunteers currently serving worldwide, this new group joins a global movement of service and cultural exchange. As they prepare to settle into their assigned communities, Ambassador Theriot encouraged them to reflect on the journey that brought them to Guyana and the impact they are poised to make.

