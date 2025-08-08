Friday, August 8, 2025
HomeNews27 PEACE CORPS VOLUNTEERS SWORN IN, TO ASSIST GUYANA IN PUBLIC HEALTH,...
News

27 PEACE CORPS VOLUNTEERS SWORN IN, TO ASSIST GUYANA IN PUBLIC HEALTH, EDUCATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
13

36th Group of Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn In to Serve Guyana

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Guyana – A new cohort of 27 Peace Corps volunteers was officially sworn in at a ceremony held in Umana Yana, marking the 36th group to serve in Guyana. These volunteers will contribute to key sectors including public health, education, and environmental development, continuing the legacy of grassroots impact and cross-cultural exchange.

The group includes:

  • 5 healthcare workers and volunteers
  • 11 environmental volunteers
  • 8 education volunteers
  • 3 response volunteers

U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot praised the volunteers for their dedication and highlighted the deep bonds they form with host families and communities. “Peace Corps volunteers reflect the very best of what the United States offers the world,” she said, adding that they also bring back the richness of Guyanese culture to the U.S.

She extended heartfelt thanks to the communities and host families who have welcomed the volunteers with open arms, emphasizing the importance of these relationships in fostering mutual understanding and sustainable development.

Guyana’s Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony also commended the volunteers, noting that even modest actions can lead to lasting change. He emphasized the importance of skill-sharing and collaboration, which are central to the Peace Corps mission.

Peace Corps volunteers in Guyana work across six sectors:

  • Agriculture
  • Community Economic Development
  • Education
  • Environment
  • Health
  • Youth in Development

With over 3,500 Peace Corps volunteers currently serving worldwide, this new group joins a global movement of service and cultural exchange. As they prepare to settle into their assigned communities, Ambassador Theriot encouraged them to reflect on the journey that brought them to Guyana and the impact they are poised to make.

Previous article
CHRISTOPHER RAM CALLS OUT GMSA, PSC FOR WEAK TRADE ADVOCACY
Next article
MINISTRY OF EDUCATION LAUNCHES NATIONAL LITERACY PROGRAMME
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

HARD CASH FROM OIL & GAS REVENUES MUST BE GIVEN TO...

SPORTS OCTOBER 27 2016