M&CC PROMISES TO TAKE MATTERS INTO ITS OWN HANDS AS CULTURE MINISTRY REFUSES TO BUDGE ON CONSTRUCTION WORKS AT 1823 MONUMENT

Tensions Rise Over Pavilion Construction Near 1823 Monument: Mayor Threatens Action Amid Emancipation Observances

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A storm of controversy has erupted during Emancipation Month as the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport proceeds with the construction of two pavilions in close proximity to the historic 1823 Monument at Parade Ground — a site regarded as sacred by the Afro-Guyanese community.

Mayor Alfred Mentore has condemned the project, citing a lack of consultation with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), and has openly threatened unilateral action if the construction is not halted.

“I might be tempted to even rent a hymac and break this thing down. Because this ain’t right,” Mentore said, visibly frustrated. “If they can do things unilaterally, I may have to make a unilateral decision as mayor to effect the necessary consequences.”

Mayor: No Consultation, No Response

Mentore told reporters during a picketing exercise staged by the 1823 Coalition Movement that multiple letters and messages to Minister Charles Ramson Jr. have gone unanswered. He revealed that although the city’s engineering department was instructed to issue a cease work order, the order remains unexecuted, with some staff reportedly fearful of political victimization, especially in the lead-up to national elections.

“People are fed up with the micromanagement of this government,” he said. “They’re behaving like they have a two-thirds majority.”

Civic Leaders Denounce Disrespect to Ancestral Memory

The 1823 Monument marks the site where 31 enslaved Africans were executed during the Demerara Uprising—one of the largest slave rebellions in Guyanese history. Critics argue that any development near the monument without broad community involvement is deeply offensive.

Sister Penda Gone, a member of the coalition, warned that legal action may be the next step.

“We see no other alternative if that is what they want,” she said. “Any construction here, without proper input, is an affront to our ancestors.”

Government Silent Amid Backlash

To date, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport has not publicly addressed the criticism. There is speculation that the pavilions are being constructed for public events or commercial purposes, but no official statement has been released.

Joining the protest were Deputy Mayor Denise Miller, former Prime Minister and Mayor Hamilton Green, Dr. Rudy Gana, and City Councillor Leelan Saul—all voicing firm opposition to what they describe as disrespectful development at a historically significant site.

“This ground must be left alone,” Miller declared. “If it takes shedding my blood as my ancestors did, we will go down that road.”

Historical Context: The 1823 Demerara Revolt

The 1823 Uprising was a pivotal moment in Guyanese and Caribbean history. Led primarily by enslaved Africans from the East Coast plantations, the revolt was violently suppressed, with public executions taking place at the very ground now at the center of this controversy. The 1823 Monument was erected as a symbol of remembrance, resistance, and reverence.

