Friday, August 8, 2025
HomeNewsM&CC PROMISES TO TAKE MATTERS INTO ITS OWN HANDS AS CULTURE MINISTRY...
NewsPolitics

M&CC PROMISES TO TAKE MATTERS INTO ITS OWN HANDS AS CULTURE MINISTRY REFUSES TO BUDGE ON CONSTRUCTION WORKS AT 1823 MONUMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
100

Tensions Rise Over Pavilion Construction Near 1823 Monument: Mayor Threatens Action Amid Emancipation Observances

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A storm of controversy has erupted during Emancipation Month as the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport proceeds with the construction of two pavilions in close proximity to the historic 1823 Monument at Parade Ground — a site regarded as sacred by the Afro-Guyanese community.

Mayor Alfred Mentore has condemned the project, citing a lack of consultation with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), and has openly threatened unilateral action if the construction is not halted.

“I might be tempted to even rent a hymac and break this thing down. Because this ain’t right,” Mentore said, visibly frustrated. “If they can do things unilaterally, I may have to make a unilateral decision as mayor to effect the necessary consequences.”

Mayor: No Consultation, No Response

Mentore told reporters during a picketing exercise staged by the 1823 Coalition Movement that multiple letters and messages to Minister Charles Ramson Jr. have gone unanswered. He revealed that although the city’s engineering department was instructed to issue a cease work order, the order remains unexecuted, with some staff reportedly fearful of political victimization, especially in the lead-up to national elections.

“People are fed up with the micromanagement of this government,” he said. “They’re behaving like they have a two-thirds majority.”

Civic Leaders Denounce Disrespect to Ancestral Memory

The 1823 Monument marks the site where 31 enslaved Africans were executed during the Demerara Uprising—one of the largest slave rebellions in Guyanese history. Critics argue that any development near the monument without broad community involvement is deeply offensive.

Sister Penda Gone, a member of the coalition, warned that legal action may be the next step.

“We see no other alternative if that is what they want,” she said. “Any construction here, without proper input, is an affront to our ancestors.”

Government Silent Amid Backlash

To date, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport has not publicly addressed the criticism. There is speculation that the pavilions are being constructed for public events or commercial purposes, but no official statement has been released.

Joining the protest were Deputy Mayor Denise Miller, former Prime Minister and Mayor Hamilton Green, Dr. Rudy Gana, and City Councillor Leelan Saul—all voicing firm opposition to what they describe as disrespectful development at a historically significant site.

“This ground must be left alone,” Miller declared. “If it takes shedding my blood as my ancestors did, we will go down that road.”

Historical Context: The 1823 Demerara Revolt

The 1823 Uprising was a pivotal moment in Guyanese and Caribbean history. Led primarily by enslaved Africans from the East Coast plantations, the revolt was violently suppressed, with public executions taking place at the very ground now at the center of this controversy. The 1823 Monument was erected as a symbol of remembrance, resistance, and reverence.

Previous article
MINISTRY OF EDUCATION LAUNCHES NATIONAL LITERACY PROGRAMME
Next article
IT WILL NOT BE BUSINESS AS USUAL WITH FORWARD GUYANA GOVERNMENT AT TEH HELM, CORRUPTION, COST OF LIVING, INFLATION WILL BE ADDRESSED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Over 50,000 Public Servants, Teachers, Members of the Disciplined Services, and...

PPP ANGRY OVER YOUTH GROUP WORKING WITH GECOM