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HomeArticles$1.2 MILLION TAKEN IN LÉOPOLD STREET ROBBERY: TWO CHINESE BUSINESSMEN ATTACKED
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$1.2 MILLION TAKEN IN LÉOPOLD STREET ROBBERY: TWO CHINESE BUSINESSMEN ATTACKED

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Around noon on Thursday, two Chinese businessmen from Providence, East Bank Demerara, became the victims of a bold daylight robbery at the corner of Leopold and Breda Streets in Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Police say the victims were traveling west along Leopold Street in a motor bus when they stopped at the intersection. Four identifiable males approached the vehicle. One suspect opened the driver’s side door and removed two black haversacks containing approximately $1.2 million in Guyana currency and a cellular phone.

Before fleeing, the suspect dealt both victims “one cuff each to their faces.”

The four men then escaped on foot, heading west.

Investigators have noted that CCTV cameras were operational in the area and will be reviewing footage as part of the ongoing probe.

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