MAN SHOT DEAD AT MIDDLE ROAD, LA PENITENCE, IDENTITY STILL UNKNOWN, POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of an unidentified man along Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, early Tuesday morning.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 03:45 hrs on October 14, 2025. Detectives who arrived at the scene shortly after 04:00 hrs discovered the victim — a man of mixed race — lying on his left side in a crouched position in a pool of blood.

The deceased, whose identity remains unknown, was dressed in blue long pants, a blue and white striped jersey, red boxer shorts, and black Nike slippers.

Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned and pronounced the man dead at the scene. A preliminary examination revealed a gunshot wound to the forehead with an exit wound at the back of the head.

Ranks from the Crime Scene Unit processed the area and recovered one spent shell, which was marked, sealed, and lodged as evidence.

The body has since been transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police say CCTV cameras in the vicinity have been identified and will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Guyana Police Force is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the victim or providing any information that could help solve the case.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the nearest Police Station or call 911.

