DR. RAMSAROOP WANTS BUSINESSES TO ‘GET RICH’ BY PROFITING ON ALI’S VISION

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
GEORGETOWN – Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, has delivered a brazen message to the private sector: stop guessing and start capitalizing on the government’s billion-dollar infrastructure vision to secure massive profits. Speaking at the Who’s Who In Business Magazine launch on Monday, Dr. Ramsaroop encouraged stakeholders to “Follow the money” by aligning their investments with President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s five-year strategy.

The GO-Invest Head argued that the financial success of the last five years was no accident. He reminded the audience that companies that aligned themselves with the administration’s priorities five years ago are “now reaping the benefits of its successful implementation,” having recognized where the government was “putting its money.”

​Dr. Ramsaroop characterized the next five years as an “exciting time” of exponential opportunity, providing a clear investment roadmap tied to national projects. He explained that when the President speaks of transport economics, it triggers entire sectors, from massive port development and the road to Brazil to the deep-water harbor.

This alone, he asserted, creates a whole new logistics sector that local businesses must master. Furthermore, the upcoming completion of the Gas-to-Energy project, which promises to reduce energy costs by half in the next few months, will unleash a manufacturing revolution, making local production globally competitive.

The government’s priority of positioning Guyana as a hub for energy, climate change initiatives, and food security is a clear signal that the private sector must strategically pursue associated investment opportunities.​Dr. Ramsaroop made a sharp distinction between the role of government and the role of the private sector, emphasizing that making money is the primary motive the government wants businesses to pursue:

“Follow the money, you’re here to make money, you’re the private sector, government is here to enable…” He stressed that the government’s job is to secure the foundation, establishing clear rules, digitizing services, and setting the strategic tone, so that private industry can drive the growth. The ultimate goal, he posited, is to “make our economy of the greatest economies we will get to witness in the next five years,” urging businesses to be both innovative and resilient enough to seize the moment.

