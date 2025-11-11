 HUSBAND AND WIFE DUO MAKING STRIDES IN DENTISTRY AS CLINIC CELEBRATES 4 YEARS

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly news |

The Dental Professionals Dental Clinic, a leading name in oral healthcare, has officially relocated from 56 William Street, Kitty to its new, modern facility at 265 Bissessar Avenue, Prashad Nagar, marking four years of service since opening its doors on November 1, 2021.

Founded by the husband-and-wife duo Drs. Michael and Jessica Alexander, the clinic has built a strong reputation for combining advanced technology with compassionate, patient-centred care.

“Our goal is to ensure every patient receives world-class dental care in a comfortable, welcoming environment. This new space allows us to expand our services and continue transforming smiles,” the founders said in a joint statement.

The clinic offers a comprehensive range of dental services, from preventive and general care to complex restorative and cosmetic treatments. Its team of general practitioners, specialists, and medical professionals works collaboratively to provide holistic dental solutions.

Among its specialized services are:

Cosmetic Dentistry – Enhancing the appearance of teeth through aesthetic procedures that go beyond repair to create natural, confident smiles.

– Covering essential oral health treatments and regular care to maintain strong teeth and gums. Prosthodontics – Restoring and replacing missing or damaged teeth using crowns, bridges, and dentures to improve both function and appearance.

As it celebrates its fourth anniversary, The Dental Professionals reaffirms its commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient comfort, promising every client a dental experience that is as seamless as it is effective.

