MAN SHOT DEAD ON NORTH ROAD, GUNMAN ESCAPES AFTER BRAZEN DAYLIGHT KILLING

Gunman Escapes After Targeted Killing on North Road

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Residents and commuters along one of Georgetown’s busiest corridors were left in shock on Sunday morning following a “targeted killing” that played out in broad daylight. Police in Regional Division 4 ‘A’ are currently hunting for a suspect who managed to evade capture despite reportedly remaining at the scene for several minutes after the fatal shooting.

The victim, an unidentified male believed to be in his late twenties or early thirties, was discovered motionless on North Road, between Alexander and Camp Streets.

The Altercation: A Malfunctioning Weapon and a Brutal End

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary police reports, the incident began around 07:45 hrs outside a popular bar in the vicinity.

The Confrontation: The victim, described as having dreadlocks, became embroiled in a heated argument with another male.

The victim, described as having dreadlocks, became embroiled in a heated argument with another male. The First Attempt: Witnesses told Nightly News that the suspect initially drew a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim in the foot, but the weapon reportedly malfunctioned.

Witnesses told Nightly News that the suspect initially drew a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim in the foot, but the weapon reportedly malfunctioned. The Escalation: Undeterred, the gunman allegedly used the firearm to strike the victim several times about the head. Once the weapon was cleared, the suspect discharged a single, fatal shot at close range.

Undeterred, the gunman allegedly used the firearm to strike the victim several times about the head. Once the weapon was cleared, the suspect discharged a single, fatal shot at close range. The Escape: In a chilling display of calm, the suspect reportedly walked away but lingered in the area as the first police responders arrived. He managed to slip into the Sunday morning crowds before he could be apprehended.

The Investigation: CCTV and a “Spanish Link”

While the motive is still being formally established, law enforcement sources have pointed toward a personal dispute as the likely catalyst for the execution.

Possible Motive: Investigators are looking into reports that the killing stemmed from a dispute involving a Spanish-speaking woman known to both the victim and the suspect.

Investigators are looking into reports that the killing stemmed from a dispute involving a known to both the victim and the suspect. Forensic Evidence: Police recovered a .32 spent shell and a brown leather holster near the body.

Police recovered a and a brown leather holster near the body. Digital Footprint: Detectives have identified several CCTV cameras along the North Road business district. The footage is currently being reviewed to track the suspect’s path before and after the shooting.

A Busiest Corridor Under Scrutiny

The brazen nature of the killing—occurring just as the city was waking up on a Sunday morning—has raised fresh concerns about gun violence in the capital’s commercial hubs. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced the man dead at the scene, and police are now urging anyone with information on the victim’s identity or the suspect’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.