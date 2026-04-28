HomeCrimeMAN SHOT DEAD ON NORTH ROAD, GUNMAN ESCAPES AFTER BRAZEN DAYLIGHT KILLING
CrimeNews

MAN SHOT DEAD ON NORTH ROAD, GUNMAN ESCAPES AFTER BRAZEN DAYLIGHT KILLING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
926

Gunman Escapes After Targeted Killing on North Road

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Residents and commuters along one of Georgetown’s busiest corridors were left in shock on Sunday morning following a “targeted killing” that played out in broad daylight. Police in Regional Division 4 ‘A’ are currently hunting for a suspect who managed to evade capture despite reportedly remaining at the scene for several minutes after the fatal shooting.

The victim, an unidentified male believed to be in his late twenties or early thirties, was discovered motionless on North Road, between Alexander and Camp Streets.

The Altercation: A Malfunctioning Weapon and a Brutal End

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary police reports, the incident began around 07:45 hrs outside a popular bar in the vicinity.

  • The Confrontation: The victim, described as having dreadlocks, became embroiled in a heated argument with another male.
  • The First Attempt: Witnesses told Nightly News that the suspect initially drew a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim in the foot, but the weapon reportedly malfunctioned.
  • The Escalation: Undeterred, the gunman allegedly used the firearm to strike the victim several times about the head. Once the weapon was cleared, the suspect discharged a single, fatal shot at close range.
  • The Escape: In a chilling display of calm, the suspect reportedly walked away but lingered in the area as the first police responders arrived. He managed to slip into the Sunday morning crowds before he could be apprehended.

The Investigation: CCTV and a “Spanish Link”

While the motive is still being formally established, law enforcement sources have pointed toward a personal dispute as the likely catalyst for the execution.

  • Possible Motive: Investigators are looking into reports that the killing stemmed from a dispute involving a Spanish-speaking woman known to both the victim and the suspect.
  • Forensic Evidence: Police recovered a .32 spent shell and a brown leather holster near the body.
  • Digital Footprint: Detectives have identified several CCTV cameras along the North Road business district. The footage is currently being reviewed to track the suspect’s path before and after the shooting.

A Busiest Corridor Under Scrutiny

The brazen nature of the killing—occurring just as the city was waking up on a Sunday morning—has raised fresh concerns about gun violence in the capital’s commercial hubs. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced the man dead at the scene, and police are now urging anyone with information on the victim’s identity or the suspect’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

Previous article
HOT, BOTHERED AND OVERWHELMED AT GPL’S CONSISTENT FAILURE – MP AMANZA WALTON-DESIR
Next article
PUBLIC WILL HAVE CONTROLLED ACCESS TO SEX OFFENDERS REGISTRY – DR. VINDYA PERSUD
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID