PUBLIC WILL HAVE CONTROLLED ACCESS TO SEX OFFENDERS REGISTRY – DR. VINDYA PERSUD

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana’s long-anticipated Sex Offenders Registry will not be an open-access public database similar to those found in North America. Instead, the government is moving toward a “restricted access” model that requires citizens to formally petition law enforcement to obtain information about potential threats in their neighborhoods.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, recently detailed the proposed framework, emphasizing a delicate balance between community vigilance and the protection of sensitive data.

The Mechanism: A Request-Based System

Unlike the “Megan’s Law” style registries in the United States, where anyone can search a neighborhood via a website, Guyana’s system will operate through the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

The Process: Residents who believe a specific individual may pose a threat must write a formal request to the Commissioner of Police.

Residents who believe a specific individual may pose a threat must write a formal request to the Commissioner of Police. Legitimate Concern: Information will only be released if the applicant can demonstrate a “legitimate concern,” ensuring that the registry is used for safety rather than harassment or curiosity.

Information will only be released if the applicant can demonstrate a “legitimate concern,” ensuring that the registry is used for safety rather than harassment or curiosity. Controlled Environment: Dr. Persaud clarified that while the registry is a tool for public safety, it is not intended to be a platform for public shaming, but a monitored administrative record.

Amending the Sexual Offences Act

The registry is not a standalone piece of legislation but part of a broader package of reforms aimed at modernizing the Sexual Offences Act of 2010.

Consolidated Reform: The bill has undergone “extensive consultation” to ensure it integrates seamlessly with existing laws.

The bill has undergone “extensive consultation” to ensure it integrates seamlessly with existing laws. Broader Amendments: Beyond the registry, the bill includes several technical amendments to the 2010 Act to strengthen the prosecution of sexual crimes and improve victim support.

Beyond the registry, the bill includes several technical amendments to the 2010 Act to strengthen the prosecution of sexual crimes and improve victim support. Parliamentary Timeline: The legislation is set to be tabled in the National Assembly shortly, marking the most significant shift in Guyana’s sexual offenses framework in over a decade.

Safety vs. Privacy

For Dr. Vindhya Persaud and the Ministry of Human Services, the goal is to enhance community safety without infringing upon the “individual rights” that are fundamental to the Guyanese legal system. By placing the Commissioner of Police as the gatekeeper of this information, the government hopes to prevent vigilantism while providing a legal avenue for concerned parents and community leaders to protect their surroundings. As the bill moves to Parliament, the debate is expected to focus on whether this “controlled” approach is sufficient to deter repeat offenders.