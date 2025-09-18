Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeArticlesMAGISTRATE FIRES BACK AT POLICE OVER “MISLEADING” ACID ATTACK STATEMENT
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

MAGISTRATE FIRES BACK AT POLICE OVER “MISLEADING” ACID ATTACK STATEMENT

By HGPTV
0
1413

Georgetown, Guyana – September 18, 2025 – Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty has blasted the Guyana Police Force for what she says is a gross misrepresentation of her handling of a high-profile acid attack case. In a fiery address from the bench this morning, the Acting Chief Magistrate said she was “completely surprised and disappointed” by a Police press release that accused her of carelessly granting bail to the accused.

Declaring that the Force’s statement contained information never presented in her courtroom, Magistrate McGusty announced she will now have all of her proceedings audio-recorded to prevent what she described as “erroneous reporting” of judicial decisions.

The controversy erupted after the Police issued a strongly worded release Wednesday night, expressing grave disappointment in the bail decision and pointing to a string of violent attacks against women. The Force claimed it had a video-recorded confession from the accused, yet the Magistrate says she never saw such evidence.

Attorney for the accused, Ronald Daniels, has also slammed the narrative. He revealed that when the Prosecutor spoke of a confession and even a video of the attack, Magistrate McGusty immediately asked to review the footage. The Prosecutor promised to produce it the next day, but failed. Instead, the Court was told only that the accused had been spotted in a car two hours before the incident, somewhere in the general area.

Now, with the acid attack case already stirring outrage over violence against women, the fight has shifted into open conflict between the judiciary and the Police, and the credibility of both institutions is on the line.

Previous article
ALP LEADER: ‘NO CHILD SHOULD LEARN IN FILTH AND DANGER’ — DEMANDS GOV’T FIX PUBLIC SCHOOLS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Airport staff fined $100,000 for “marrying” woman while being legally wedded...

‘ I STILL DON’T KNOW WHO BURIED MY SON’