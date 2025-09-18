MAGISTRATE FIRES BACK AT POLICE OVER “MISLEADING” ACID ATTACK STATEMENT

Georgetown, Guyana – September 18, 2025 – Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty has blasted the Guyana Police Force for what she says is a gross misrepresentation of her handling of a high-profile acid attack case. In a fiery address from the bench this morning, the Acting Chief Magistrate said she was “completely surprised and disappointed” by a Police press release that accused her of carelessly granting bail to the accused.

Declaring that the Force’s statement contained information never presented in her courtroom, Magistrate McGusty announced she will now have all of her proceedings audio-recorded to prevent what she described as “erroneous reporting” of judicial decisions.

The controversy erupted after the Police issued a strongly worded release Wednesday night, expressing grave disappointment in the bail decision and pointing to a string of violent attacks against women. The Force claimed it had a video-recorded confession from the accused, yet the Magistrate says she never saw such evidence.

Attorney for the accused, Ronald Daniels, has also slammed the narrative. He revealed that when the Prosecutor spoke of a confession and even a video of the attack, Magistrate McGusty immediately asked to review the footage. The Prosecutor promised to produce it the next day, but failed. Instead, the Court was told only that the accused had been spotted in a car two hours before the incident, somewhere in the general area.

Now, with the acid attack case already stirring outrage over violence against women, the fight has shifted into open conflict between the judiciary and the Police, and the credibility of both institutions is on the line.

