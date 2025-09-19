Friday, September 19, 2025
HomeArticlesLOW SAYS HE WARNED PNCR OF ELECTION LOSS, BLAMES LEADERSHIP STYLE FOR...
ArticlesBUSINESSELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

LOW SAYS HE WARNED PNCR OF ELECTION LOSS, BLAMES LEADERSHIP STYLE FOR COLLAPSE

By HGPTV
0
753

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — After one of the most crushing defeats in its history, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is facing open criticism from within its own ranks. Party treasurer and executive member Elson Low says the loss was predictable, and that he had been warning colleagues for months.

Appearing on the Freddie Kissoon Show, Low said he had long been troubled by the party’s direction but kept his concerns quiet out of loyalty. “I have been distressed for several months… Now out of respect for the efforts of my comrades, out of respect for my party you keep those internally, you keep those things quiet,” he explained.

The September 1 General and Regional Elections delivered a landslide to the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), which secured 242,498 votes and took eight of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions, including Region Four and Region Ten, once considered PNCR strongholds.

The opposition coalition, however, collapsed at the polls. APNU placed third with 77,998 votes, trailing even the new political movement We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), which stunned observers by winning 109,066 votes and capturing two regions. “Was I surprised by the result? Not really,” Low admitted.

For Low, the defeat reflects deeper problems. He accused the party leadership of clinging to outdated methods and mistaking command for vision. “Leadership to me is not just a leader telling people what to do. Leadership is about creating an environment for success,” he said, adding that the current approach has “compounded mistakes.”

He pointed to the chaotic process of selecting parliamentary candidates as an example of poor planning. “You didn’t see a formal structured process… That is a contributing factor to some of these resignations,” he noted.

Low said he had shared data and analysis with the party’s leadership before the elections but felt his input was ignored. Looking back, he admitted his biggest regret was holding back: “I should have pressed harder for a different definition of leadership… If I have one regret it is that I wasn’t more aggressive.”

The fallout has already begun. Executive members Mervyn Williams and Shurwayne Holder have resigned since the loss, signaling a turbulent road ahead for the country’s largest opposition party.

Previous article
APNU WILL BE EFFECTIVE IN PARLIAMENT, WILL HOLD GOV’T ACCOUNTABLE IF POLICIES DO NOT BENEFIT THE PEOPLE – RIAZ RUPNARAIN
Next article
TEEN TELLS POLICE SHE KILLED MINER BOYFRIEND AFTER BEING ATTACKED
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Driver dead, man injured after motor lorry encounters mechanical problems, turns...

PRESIDENT ALI CASTS BALLOT, WARNS OF VENEZUELAN THREAT, CALLS FOR PEACEFUL...