LOAD TESTING UNDERWAY AS NEW DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE NEARS COMPLETION

Georgetown – Load testing is now in progress on the new Demerara River Bridge, with Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill confirming that the landmark project is in its final stages and set to open to the public before the end of September.

Minister Edghill explained that the tests, conducted under strict international standards set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), are designed to verify the structural integrity of the bridge. The process involves applying controlled loads to measure how the bridge responds, ensuring it can handle expected service demands without damage. The first test used five trucks, each weighing 40 tonnes, while the main cable-stayed section will undergo testing with 16 trucks carrying 15 tonnes each, monitored by computer systems.

The minister stressed that these tests are not about maximum weight capacity but about confirming international safety requirements. He noted that heavy cranes weighing 760 tonnes and crawlers weighing 60 tonnes have already operated on the structure, demonstrating its strength.

Edghill also announced that once the new bridge is commissioned, the old Demerara Harbour Bridge will remain permanently retracted to allow 24-hour ship traffic. “The day that the new bridge is opened, I have to open the old bridge and leave it open until I move it, because there will be no opening and closing for ships,” he told members of the Private Sector Commission (PSC).

Sections of the old bridge will be repurposed for other regions to improve connectivity. The minister revealed that Timehri Sand Hills has been identified to receive the retractor and acceptor spans, along with two additional sections, enabling controlled openings for bauxite tugs. Other possible locations under consideration include Kwakwani, Sand Creek in Region Nine, and the islands of Leguan and Wakenaam.

Edghill highlighted that the changes will significantly boost commercial shipping viability while expanding road access in multiple regions.

The China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) is the contractor for the project, which has been billed as one of the most transformative pieces of infrastructure in Guyana’s modern history.

