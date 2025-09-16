The NEWEST and most THRILLING sports segment has arrived — HGP Sports Pulse!

Hosted by none other than Delwin Neblett.

Exclusive coverage you won’t see anywhere else! Your front-row seat to the action begins right after the HGP Regional News. — it’s HGP Sports Pulse with Delwin Neblett… only on HGP!

FOOTBALL: Slingerz FC crushed Fruta Conquerors 11–0! Beckford hat-trick + Garcia double. GDF & Police drew 2–2 in a heated clash.

CRICKET: Warriors on fire! Quinton Samson smashed 76 & 50 in back-to-back wins. Hetmyer returned with a blazing 68, while Gudakesh Motie grabbed five wickets. Warriors head to Qualifier 1 vs St. Lucia Kings!

T20 CUP: Team Headquarters beat Officers in the Commissioner’s T20 – Kaya Ramarana took MVP honors, Trevor Benn starred with bat & ball.

Like this: Like Loading...