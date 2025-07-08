‘LIVEABLE INCOME FOR ALL’- DR. HINDS APNU LAYS OUT ANTI-POVERTY STRATEGY DURING CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

“Every Worker Deserves a Living Wage” — David Hinds Declares at APNU Campaign Launch

by Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

In a fiery address Sunday night at the Square of the Revolution, Working People’s Alliance (WPA) co-leader Dr. David Hinds delivered a passionate appeal to voters, outlining a bold anti-poverty strategy should the APNU coalition be elected on September 1.

Dr. Hinds emphasized that under an APNU government, collective bargaining with trade unions would be restored and elevated to national policy:

“Once we take power, we will sit down with your unions and ensure that every worker gets a living wage in this country.”

Drawing on projections that Guyana could produce 1.5 million barrels of oil daily by 2029, earning an estimated US $10 billion annually, Hinds promised direct disbursement of oil revenues to citizens—not just symbolic cash transfers:

“We will ensure that a percentage of the oil wealth comes directly to you—not a $100,000 frick!”

The veteran political scientist said a future APNU administration would codify in law that every Guyanese, regardless of location, background, or income, benefits from the country’s natural resources.

“We will go to Parliament and put it in law that a percentage of the oil money will go to every Guyanese. By 2025, every family should be entitled to $1 million GYD.”

In his closing remarks, Dr. Hinds urged voters not to split or waste their votes, but to rally solidly behind the APNU coalition to make what he called a people-first government a reality.

