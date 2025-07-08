GOVERNMENT PREPARED TO DISH OUT ANOTHER US$50,000 MONTHLY TO US LOBBYING FIRM

Guyana May Renew $50,000 Monthly Lobbying Deal with U.S. Firm Amid Political Controversy

Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The contract between Continental Strategy LLC, a U.S. lobbying firm, and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) expired in May 2025. However, signs now point to a possible renewal of the high-profile agreement, which carried a monthly fee of US$50,000.

At a press conference last Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo stated that he was unaware of whether the contract had already been renewed—but expressed hope that it had.

“I don’t know, but I hope they have renewed it. I hope that it is renewed,” Jagdeo said.

The lobbying firm has recently drawn attention after publicly accusing presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed of having ties to the Maduro-led regime in Venezuela, branding him an “agent” of that government. When pressed on whether the government had any proof to substantiate this serious allegation, Jagdeo pointed to the lobbying firm’s “vast U.S. network” and support from a U.S. congressman on social media as implied validation.

“Given their vast network in the United States… and now that a congressman has added his name to a tweet, trust me—there is a connection,” the Vice President said.

Mohamed and his political party have since fired back, accusing the government of weaponizing taxpayer funds by using a U.S.-based lobbying firm to wage a political campaign against him, leveraging relationships with specific American lawmakers.

Jagdeo alluded to a potential link between Mohamed and the illegal export of Venezuelan gold, adding cryptically:

“That’s all I’m going to say on the matter.”

Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), lobbying firms that represent foreign governments are required to publicly disclose details of their relationships, including contracts, payments, and activities. In its filings, Continental Strategy LLC described its role as helping the Guyana government:

Increase U.S. trade and investment

Address financial sector reforms

Enhance Guyana’s profile and reputation in Washington

The original contract, signed in December 2024, listed these objectives as central to the firm’s engagement.

As the country approaches the September 1 general and regional elections, the renewal of this contract—along with its potential political implications—has sparked debate over transparency, public accountability, and the use of state resources in electoral campaigns.

