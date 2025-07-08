Tuesday, July 8, 2025
UNITY AND COOPERATION NEEDED TO SECURE REGION’S FUTURE AS CARICOM CELEBRATES 52ND ANNIVERSARY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Observing the 52nd anniversary of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)

Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister and current Chair of the regional bloc, Andrew Holness, reminded the region that CARICOM represents not just geography, but a shared identity and ambition for a sustainable and prosperous future.

Speaking at the opening of the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government in Jamaica last Friday, Prime Minister Holness acknowledged the significant challenges facing member states. However, he urged a united and strategic approach in overcoming them.

“We must think strategically, act collaboratively, and remain focused on the values and interests that unite us,” Holness said. “As small states facing global challenges, unity is our strength.”

He emphasized that, despite the constraints of size and resources, CARICOM continues to prove what is possible when nations transcend their differences for the common good.

Meanwhile, CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett applauded the achievements of the integration movement, noting that CARICOM remains the oldest surviving regional integration effort among developing countries. However, she warned that the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) still falls short of its full potential.

“The CSME—designed to facilitate the free movement of goods, services, finance, and people—continues to fall behind expectations,” Dr. Barnett said.
“We hope this meeting results in a recommitment to implementing all aspects of the regime evenly across the region.”

Dr. Barnett also recognized the critical contributions of young people and citizens across member states in advancing the region’s integration goals. She called for a CARICOM that is inclusive, equitable, and protective of the vulnerable, where every citizen, regardless of race, religion, or language, feels represented.

CARICOM now comprises 15 full members and six associate members.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
