SEVERAL ISSUES TO BE DISCUSSED DURING THE 48TH CARICOM HEADS OF GOV’T MEETING IN BARBADOS

CARICOM 48th Heads of Government Meeting:

With significant geopolitical changes unfolding, President Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to pursuing long- and short-term solutions to ensure economic resilience, energy security, and regional stability.

Speaking ahead of the 48th CARICOM Heads of Government Summit in Barbados, President Ali emphasized the need for strategic partnerships, enhanced food and energy security, and a unified regional approach to tackle emerging global challenges.

The President’s assurance comes amid pressing issues, including climate change, economic diversification, and diplomatic relations with global superpowers. The summit is expected to set the agenda for deeper Caribbean cooperation as the region navigates a shifting geopolitical landscape.

More from Dacia Richards.

