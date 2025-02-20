Thursday, February 20, 2025
HomeNewsSEVERAL ISSUES TO BE DISCUSSED DURING THE 48TH CARICOM HEADS OF GOV’T...
NewsPolitics

SEVERAL ISSUES TO BE DISCUSSED DURING THE 48TH CARICOM HEADS OF GOV’T MEETING IN BARBADOS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
31

CARICOM 48th Heads of Government Meeting:

With significant geopolitical changes unfolding, President Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to pursuing long- and short-term solutions to ensure economic resilience, energy security, and regional stability.

Speaking ahead of the 48th CARICOM Heads of Government Summit in Barbados, President Ali emphasized the need for strategic partnerships, enhanced food and energy security, and a unified regional approach to tackle emerging global challenges.

The President’s assurance comes amid pressing issues, including climate change, economic diversification, and diplomatic relations with global superpowers. The summit is expected to set the agenda for deeper Caribbean cooperation as the region navigates a shifting geopolitical landscape.

More from Dacia Richards.

Previous article
GtE PROJECT EXPERIENCES FURTHER SET BACK, LIKELY TO COME ON STREAM IN 2026
Next article
LEGAL TENSIONS FLARE ON DAY TWO OF ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FARM OWNER SAYS GPL IS CULPABLE OF COVERDEN ELECTROCUTION

Budget 2021 passed to the tune of GYD 353.8 Billion.