LA PENITENCE MARKET SET FOR MAJOR FACELIFT — MAYOR PROMISES NO VENDOR LEFT BEHIND

GEORGETOWN – La Penitence Market is gearing up for a major transformation as the Mayor and City Council met with E&A Consultancy on Tuesday to finalize plans for long-awaited rehabilitation works. The project, another joint effort between the Council and the Government of Guyana, is expected to modernize one of the capital’s busiest commercial hubs without pushing vendors onto the streets.

Mayor Alfred Mentore, Deputy Mayor Denise Miller, and several councillors and technical staff joined the engineering team on a walkthrough of the facility. Civil Engineer Anton Azore explained that drainage challenges forced a redesign of the internal layout, but assured that the external structure would be restored while preserving its original aesthetic.

Azore estimated the construction timeline at 18 to 24 months and emphasized that traders would not be displaced during the upgrades. He said the redesign will lift the current floor elevation to tackle persistent flooding and provide proper shelter to those who now operate along the roadway.

Mayor Mentore welcomed the proposal, saying the capital’s markets should reflect the new era of national growth. “Guyana is now an oil-producing country,” he reminded. “Our systems must be modern and forward-thinking as we build a better city and a stronger nation.”

City officials say they are committed to continuous dialogue with vendors and the consulting team as work progresses, promising improved conditions and a safer, more functional commercial space once the overhaul is complete.

Like this: Like Loading...