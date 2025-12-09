Tuesday, December 9, 2025
HomeArticlesLA PENITENCE MARKET SET FOR MAJOR FACELIFT — MAYOR PROMISES NO VENDOR...
ArticlesBUSINESSInfrastructureNewsPolitics

LA PENITENCE MARKET SET FOR MAJOR FACELIFT — MAYOR PROMISES NO VENDOR LEFT BEHIND

By HGPTV
0
119

GEORGETOWN – La Penitence Market is gearing up for a major transformation as the Mayor and City Council met with E&A Consultancy on Tuesday to finalize plans for long-awaited rehabilitation works. The project, another joint effort between the Council and the Government of Guyana, is expected to modernize one of the capital’s busiest commercial hubs without pushing vendors onto the streets.

Mayor Alfred Mentore, Deputy Mayor Denise Miller, and several councillors and technical staff joined the engineering team on a walkthrough of the facility. Civil Engineer Anton Azore explained that drainage challenges forced a redesign of the internal layout, but assured that the external structure would be restored while preserving its original aesthetic.

Azore estimated the construction timeline at 18 to 24 months and emphasized that traders would not be displaced during the upgrades. He said the redesign will lift the current floor elevation to tackle persistent flooding and provide proper shelter to those who now operate along the roadway.

Mayor Mentore welcomed the proposal, saying the capital’s markets should reflect the new era of national growth. “Guyana is now an oil-producing country,” he reminded. “Our systems must be modern and forward-thinking as we build a better city and a stronger nation.”

City officials say they are committed to continuous dialogue with vendors and the consulting team as work progresses, promising improved conditions and a safer, more functional commercial space once the overhaul is complete.

Previous article
ALI DEMANDS SMARTER COPS: EVERY RANK MUST PASS ENGLISH & MATH OR BE LEFT BEHIND
Next article
GPL SAYS LIGHTS WILL STAY ON THIS CHRISTMAS — CEO PROMISES ‘NO BLACKOUT SEASON’
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CARTER CENTER RAISES “RED FLAGS” OVER CAMPAIGN FINANCE AND USE OF...

LOCAL HUMAN RIGHTS ASSOCIATION CALLS OUT PPP’S ABUSE OF INCUMBENCY IN...