ALI DEMANDS SMARTER COPS: EVERY RANK MUST PASS ENGLISH & MATH OR BE LEFT BEHIND

GEORGETOWN – President Dr. Irfaan Ali has drawn a new line in the sand for the Guyana Police Force, announcing that every rank must secure passes in Mathematics and English within the next three years; no exceptions, no excuses.

Speaking to officers at the GPF’s Christmas Breakfast on Tuesday, Ali framed education as a national-security investment and a non-negotiable requirement for a modern police service. He ordered leadership to immediately begin signing up junior ranks for virtual classes through the Government’s Guyana Digital School platform.

“The Guyana Digital School is available 24-7,” the President told them. “Focus first on Mathematics and English. Let us proudly say that every rank has passed these subjects. ”Ali said too many officers have served their country faithfully, only to retire without the qualifications needed to support themselves afterward. That must change, he insisted.

“Fifty-five is not the end of your career,” he said. “It is a launchpad. A promotion into greater opportunities, if you have the qualifications. ”The Head of State urged officers to embrace higher learning, including master’s programmes such as logistics planning, to secure careers beyond their uniforms.

Ali made it clear: a 21st-century police force cannot survive on outdated skills. Whether tracking criminals, operating digital systems, or advancing through the ranks, education will now determine progress. And with the President’s deadline on the clock, the Force has just three years to prove it is ready to evolve.

