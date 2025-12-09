Tuesday, December 9, 2025
GPL SAYS LIGHTS WILL STAY ON THIS CHRISTMAS — CEO PROMISES ‘NO BLACKOUT SEASON’

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – Guyana Power and Light CEO Kesh Nandlall says Guyanese can expect a bright and fully powered Christmas, assuring that the utility has more than enough electricity to meet the holiday surge. After weeks of planned outages and intensive system upgrades, Nandlall insists the company is entering the festive period stronger and more prepared than in previous years.

“We have been doing a lot of maintenance work that required short outages, and we apologize to customers,” he said during a recent media briefing. “But these works were critical to guaranteeing reliable electricity and a stable distribution network throughout the holidays.”

Nandlall clarified a common misconception about seasonal consumption: the Christmas period is not when the power system is pushed to its limits. GPL’s highest annual demand traditionally comes during the hotter months of September and October. This year, that peak hit roughly 221 megawatts.

As of now, GPL has a reliable supply of about 250 megawatts available on the grid.

“Our projected holiday peak, usually on Old Year’s Night, ranges between 210 and 250 megawatts,” he explained. “So from a generation standpoint, we are in a very comfortable position.” The CEO expressed confidence that the upgrades already completed will allow thousands of families to enjoy the usual holiday sparkle; without the fear of sudden darkness.

HGPTV
