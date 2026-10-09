BK International Inc. And Industrial Fabrication Awarded Contract To Salvage The MV Barima, Opposition Leader Questions Award

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News |

LILIENDAAL, EAST COAST DEMERARA — Polish Naval Architect and Marine Engineer Dr. Andrzej Jasionowski has revealed that he has formally engaged local contracting giant BK International Inc.—in joint venture with Industrial Fabrication Inc.—as the “preferred” team selected to execute the complex underwater salvage of the ill-fated state-operated ferry, MV Barima.

The technical disclosure was delivered during Wednesday’s closed-door preliminary engagement between commissioners, survivors, bereaved relatives, and legal stakeholders at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal.

The procurement selection immediately ignited a fierce political rebuke from Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed, who questioned BK International’s maritime technical competence to safely recover the wreckage, while simultaneously lodging accusations of bias against sitting commissioners on the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI).

The Salvage Tender: Preserving Forensic Value on the Ocean Floor

The MV Barima has remained submerged on the seabed off the Essequibo Coast for 82 days since its catastrophic sinking on July 18, 2026.

Addressing families and commissioners, Dr. Jasionowski confirmed the procurement contenders and stressed that unhurried technical precision is imperative to safeguard critical forensic evidence:

The Bidding Field: Formal bids were tendered by a consortium comprising BK International Inc. and Industrial Fabrication Inc. alongside an international maritime salvage outfit from the Netherlands, KMS B.V.

Formal bids were tendered by a consortium comprising alongside an international maritime salvage outfit from the Netherlands, Forensic Integrity: Dr. Jasionowski emphasized that despite 82 days of submersion in Atlantic currents, the hull, engine room, and cargo holds still contain decisive physical clues.

Dr. Jasionowski emphasized that despite 82 days of submersion in Atlantic currents, the hull, engine room, and cargo holds still contain decisive physical clues. Risks of Hull Fracture: The marine expert warned that hasty or poorly engineered recovery attempts could compromise the structural integrity of the ferry, potentially tearing the vessel apart during hoisting and destroying vital evidence.

“I have met with them personally yesterday to discuss those plans so that no damage to the evidence and the plan will be careful,” Dr. Jasionowski stated regarding his discussions with BK International.

“In terms of revealing the name of the company we assume will be appointed, maybe I was not supposed to reveal it, but you ask me the question and I tell you what I know. I also say we understand that it is the preferred choice.”

“The expediency… if you do it haphazardly you may break the boat up as you raise it,” he cautioned.

Commission Divergence: Findings Not Wholly Dependent on Salvage

While commissioners may potentially observe the salvage operation firsthand, Commissioner Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Gary Best / Hayden Pritchard offered a critical procedural distinction:

Evidence vs. Salvage: The retired military commander stated that while the panel remains hopeful BK International can execute the operation, the CoI’s overarching findings, accountability determinations, and maritime safety recommendations are not entirely dependent on whether the physical hull is brought to the surface.

The retired military commander stated that while the panel remains hopeful BK International can execute the operation, the CoI’s overarching findings, accountability determinations, and maritime safety recommendations are on whether the physical hull is brought to the surface. Broader Inquiry Lines: Witness testimonies, maintenance logs, voyage manifests, and regulatory compliance records will provide substantial grounds for findings regardless of the vessel’s recovery status.

Opposition Leader Mohamed Rebukes Contract Award and Panel Impartiality

Taking the floor during the Wednesday session, Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed challenged both the technical prudence of the salvage award and the independence of the inquiry panel:

Technical Competence Questioned: Mohamed questioned whether BK International possesses the specialized marine equipment, saturation divers, and technical pedigree required to raise a sunken passenger vessel from the open Atlantic.

Mohamed questioned whether BK International possesses the specialized marine equipment, saturation divers, and technical pedigree required to raise a sunken passenger vessel from the open Atlantic. Salvage Must Precede Hearings: The Opposition Leader maintained that physical inspection of the vessel is the fundamental determining factor in uncovering the root cause of the disaster, arguing that public hearings should be paused until the ship is docked.

The Opposition Leader maintained that physical inspection of the vessel is the fundamental determining factor in uncovering the root cause of the disaster, arguing that public hearings should be paused until the ship is docked. Allegations of Compromise: Expressing “no confidence” in the panel, Mohamed openly accused commissioners of personal and structural conflicts of interest, alleging close ties to political figures and President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

“I think before commencing the CoI, we should raise the boat. We could have floated that boat two days after the tragedy,” Mohamed insisted.

“We have commissioners sitting in front of us who I know… I want to question their association with dishonorable Keoma Griffith. I would like to know your association with Griffith… death of their children,” Mohamed asserted.

“We have another commissioner sitting right in front of us where he is very close to the one and only uncaring and dictator President Irfaan Ali.”

Mohamed called on the Commission to guarantee that the eventual final report is released directly and transparently to the Guyanese public.

The MV Barima disaster claimed the lives of dozens of passengers and crew members en route to Port Kaituma, with more than 100 casualties reported and several individuals still unaccounted for. Formal public evidentiary hearings are slated to commence on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.