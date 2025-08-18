Monday, August 18, 2025
JUMBO JET RACING SAYS IT WILL STRENGTHEN SAFETY MEASURES FOLLOWING DEATH OF TEEN JOCKEY

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee says it is heartbroken after 18-year-old jockey Kishawn Pereira died following a fall in Race 10 at Sunday’s Guyana Cup.

Committee members confirmed that Pereira was thrown from his horse just before the feature event. Emergency medics on the ground and an ambulance team rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

“This is the first tragedy we have experienced in 17 years of hosting the Guyana Cup,” the organizers said, noting that the sport has long been run with a strong focus on safety. “That makes this even harder for us to accept.”

The Committee explained that earlier light showers may have left unpredictable soft spots on the track, conditions that are difficult to detect even with inspections. While a review is underway, they stressed that the safety of jockeys, horses, and fans will always remain their top priority.

Pereira, remembered as a gifted rider with a bright future, has left the horse racing community stunned. The organizers described his death as “a tremendous blow to the entire horse racing family” and extended their deepest sympathies to his relatives.

As tributes continue, the Committee pledged to honor Pereira’s memory by strengthening safety measures while working with horsemen and officials to ensure the sport grows responsibly in Guyana.

