PRESIDENT ALI: GUYANA’S VISION 2030 BUILT ON FIVE YEARS OF COMMUNITY CONSULTATION

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – President Irfaan Ali has formally presented highlights of his government’s Vision 2030 plan, describing it as a carefully designed roadmap to position Guyana as a land of prosperity, stability, and wealth creation.

Ali explained that the document shared represents only highlights of a much broader national strategy covering every sector and every region of the country. He said regional development and economic transformation plans have already been prepared, supported by detailed strategies for infrastructure, wealth creation, and social upliftment. He stressed that no plan is effective without a team to execute it, crediting his administration’s achievements and ambitions to a team with the “experience and tools to get the job done.”

The president underscored that the Vision 2030 plan was not created as an election tool but has been deliberately crafted over the last five years. He explained that the foundation had been laid during that period through community engagement and direct consultation with citizens, which placed the people of Guyana at the center of the plan. “Over the last five years, we have been listening—going into communities and listening. You are the partners in this plan,” he said.

Ali emphasized that the plan has also been developed with global realities in mind. He cited the volatility of the international environment, including ongoing conflicts, disruptions in logistics and shipping, and shifting trade and market conditions, noting that these have direct implications for Guyana’s economy. He said the strategy accounts for both current and future challenges, with built-in flexibility to adapt to changing conditions. “What we are doing is at a minimum level and subject to upward movement based on the performance of the economy,” he explained, pointing to indicators built into the plan that allow adjustments if circumstances change. He reminded citizens that “we are not living on an island by ourselves,” but must plan within the realities of a globalized world.

Vision 2030 forms part of the administration’s long-term approach to using Guyana’s oil wealth to secure lasting prosperity while diversifying the economy. Since the discovery of vast oil reserves in the Stabroek Block in 2015, Guyana has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with the IMF projecting growth rates unmatched globally. Ali has positioned Vision 2030 as the framework for translating that growth into broad-based national development, with major investments in energy, infrastructure, housing, agriculture, and human capital.

The plan also connects with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, which focuses on balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability, particularly through climate-resilient policies and monetizing Guyana’s forests on global carbon markets. Ali’s acknowledgment of global instability reflects concerns that the country’s oil revenues and trade-dependent growth could be exposed to external shocks if Guyana does not diversify quickly enough.

Framing Vision 2030 as both a response to present challenges and a safeguard for the future, Ali said the plan’s success will depend on national unity and public participation. “You, the people of Guyana, are the partners in this plan,” he concluded, stressing that the vision is intended to ensure that prosperity is shared across every level of society.

