SEX OFFENDERS REGISTRY BILL READY, BUT ACCESS WILL BE CONTROLLED

HGP Nightly News – A long-discussed sex offenders registry appears to be moving closer to reality, with Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud saying the bill is ready and, once passed in Parliament, will create a formal system to track convicted sex offenders in Guyana.

Speaking on the Starting Point Podcast, Persaud said the proposed legislation has already gone through multiple stages, including consultation and detailed review. She explained that the measure is not intended to replace the Sexual Offences Act of 2010, but to amend it. In her words, “the bill is ready,” and while the sexual offenders registry is the major feature, there are also other amendments built into the legislation.

According to the minister, once the bill is enacted, the registry will come into effect and will be designed to capture all sex offenders. She said it will be kept in the custody of the Commissioner of Police and used as a safeguard for communities, particularly where there may be concern about persons who could pose a risk to adults or children.

Persaud made it clear, however, that this is not being designed as a fully public list. Instead, she said access will be controlled. The draft legislation provides for persons to seek information by writing to the Police Commissioner. She gave the example of a situation where someone shows up in a community and residents feel uneasy or suspect there may be cause for concern. In such a case, she said, people would be able to make a formal request for information through the proper channel.

That means the registry would not operate as an open database for public browsing, but as a restricted system with a mechanism for access where there is a legitimate concern. Persaud suggested that this structure is meant to balance public protection with legal controls over how such sensitive information is handled.

The minister’s comments indicate that the registry is being positioned as a significant new tool in Guyana’s response to sexual offences, especially in relation to community awareness and child safety. If passed, the measure would mark one of the more notable changes to the country’s sexual offences framework in recent years.