JAYARAM AJAY SANASIE FOLLOWING HIS ADMISSION TO PRACTICE LAW

By: Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News |

Newly admitted attorney-at-law Mr. Jayaram Ajay Sanasie has described his entry into the legal profession as a moment of deep gratitude and reflection — a culmination of faith, family support, and perseverance through life’s challenges.

Speaking before the Honourable Court of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mr. Sanasie expressed heartfelt appreciation to Justice of the Court, his presenter Mr. Sase Gunraj, and all who contributed to his journey. He described the occasion as more than a professional achievement — calling it “a continuation of a journey shaped by faith, family, and the lessons of resilience.”

“It started primarily from my secondary education when I noticed that law was something I wanted to do,” Mr. Sanasie recalled.

A proud alumnus of Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN), he credited Swami Aksharanandaji, Nirmalaji, and the school’s staff for instilling in him the values of discipline, integrity, and devotion to excellence — virtues that have guided his academic and personal development.

Mr. Sanasie also reflected on his years at the University of Guyana, where he pursued his Bachelor of Laws degree during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the disruptions, he said the experience taught him an invaluable lesson — to “improvise, adapt, and overcome.”

His transition to the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago brought new challenges, but also strong mentorship. He acknowledged the guidance of Mr. Sase Gunraj and Ms. Rea Harris, whose encouragement made his adjustment smoother.

“Unlike others, I didn’t have the privilege to rent an apartment close to law school, so I stayed about 20 minutes away. That posed quite some challenges, but it taught me persistence,” he said.

Mr. Sanasie credited his faith in Bhagwan as his greatest source of strength, describing it as an anchor through uncertainty. He also paid tribute to his parents, grandparents, and extended family, whose sacrifices and prayers helped shape his discipline and purpose.

As he embarks on his legal career, Mr. Sanasie reaffirmed his commitment to serving with humility, professionalism, and integrity. His story, rooted in gratitude and perseverance, stands as an inspiration to other young professionals striving to make a difference through service to humanity.

