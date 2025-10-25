Saturday, October 25, 2025
HomeNewsCOP’S BROTHER CALLS FOR SWIFT JUSTICE, SAYS HIS BROTHER WAS THE BREADWINNER...
News

COP’S BROTHER CALLS FOR SWIFT JUSTICE, SAYS HIS BROTHER WAS THE BREADWINNER FOR HIS FAMILY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1380

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The brother of a police officer who was shot and killed on Thursday is calling for swift justice, saying his sibling was the breadwinner of the family.

As investigations continue into the shooting death of Police Lance Corporal Richard Marvin Hayes, his brother, Ron Hayes, is urging authorities to ensure that justice is delivered without delay.

The shooting occurred on Thursday morning at Stelling Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, and has since sparked widespread concern.

Police have identified the suspect as Robert Hoosein, a businessman and proprietor of a cellphone store located at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling.
Hoosein has since been arrested, and police have seized his licensed .32 Taurus pistol.

Investigators reported that Lance Corporal Hayes was allegedly shot after an argument during which he reportedly threw a cellphone heater gun at the businessman.
However, the officer’s brother maintains that the shooting was unjustified and believes that his brother’s life was taken without cause.

Ron Hayes, visibly emotional, described his brother as the family’s leading provider and a dedicated officer attached to the Impact Base, Brickdam Police Station.

“He was the one who took care of everyone… his death has left a void that cannot be filled,” Ron said.

Police confirmed that the late officer sustained a single gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, which proved fatal.

The investigation remains active as police continue to gather statements and forensic evidence surrounding the incident.

Previous article
HASLINGTON VENDOR KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT,TWO FEMALE DRIVERS IN POLICE CUSTODY
Next article
JAYARAM AJAY SANASIE FOLLOWING HIS ADMISSION TO PRACTICE LAW
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 247 in Guyana

CDC forecasts continuous rainfall over the next 24hrs