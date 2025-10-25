COP’S BROTHER CALLS FOR SWIFT JUSTICE, SAYS HIS BROTHER WAS THE BREADWINNER FOR HIS FAMILY

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The brother of a police officer who was shot and killed on Thursday is calling for swift justice, saying his sibling was the breadwinner of the family.

As investigations continue into the shooting death of Police Lance Corporal Richard Marvin Hayes, his brother, Ron Hayes, is urging authorities to ensure that justice is delivered without delay.

The shooting occurred on Thursday morning at Stelling Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, and has since sparked widespread concern.

Police have identified the suspect as Robert Hoosein, a businessman and proprietor of a cellphone store located at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling.

Hoosein has since been arrested, and police have seized his licensed .32 Taurus pistol.

Investigators reported that Lance Corporal Hayes was allegedly shot after an argument during which he reportedly threw a cellphone heater gun at the businessman.

However, the officer’s brother maintains that the shooting was unjustified and believes that his brother’s life was taken without cause.

Ron Hayes, visibly emotional, described his brother as the family’s leading provider and a dedicated officer attached to the Impact Base, Brickdam Police Station.

“He was the one who took care of everyone… his death has left a void that cannot be filled,” Ron said.

Police confirmed that the late officer sustained a single gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, which proved fatal.

The investigation remains active as police continue to gather statements and forensic evidence surrounding the incident.

