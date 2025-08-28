JASON CARTER RETURNS TO GUYANA TO LEAD ELECTION OBSERVER MISSION

Georgetown, Guyana – Jason Carter, Chair of The Carter Center’s Board of Trustees and grandson of the late U.S. President Jimmy Carter, is back in Guyana to lead the Center’s election observation mission for the September 1 polls.

Carter, who co-led the Center’s 2020 mission in Guyana, will meet with political party leaders, civil society groups, government officials, and other observer teams before monitoring election day activities, vote counting, and the tabulation process.

“This is an important moment for Guyana’s democracy,” said Carter Center Country Director Jason Calder. “The Carter Center encourages every eligible voter to make their voice heard and is hopeful that the electoral process will be a fully transparent one that reflects the will of the people.”

The Carter Center’s team of electoral experts has been in Guyana since late June. They issued a preliminary statement on August 19, summarizing observations of the pre-election environment. After the vote, the mission will release independent reports assessing whether the process met international standards for transparency and fairness.

The Carter Center’s role in Guyana is long established. It has been invited by successive governments since 1991 and has observed multiple elections in the country — including those in 1992, 2001, 2006, 2015, and 2020. Globally, it has conducted more than 125 election observation missions.

As Guyana heads into one of its most closely watched elections in decades, Carter’s leadership gives added prominence to the mission, reinforcing the Center’s legacy of promoting democracy and strengthening public confidence in electoral processes worldwide.

