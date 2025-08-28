Thursday, August 28, 2025
MOHAMED TELLS LINDEN: ‘ENOUGH BLOODSHED AT THE HANDS OF POLICE’

By HGPTV
Linden, Guyana – August 28, 2025 – We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed used his party’s final rally in Linden on Wednesday night to call out what he described as excessive bloodshed in the town at the hands of the police, telling a large crowd that security and justice would look very different under a WIN government.

“Too much blood has been shed in Linden at the hands of the Police, and it is time for the Commissioner of Police and the Commander in the town to get it right,” Mohamed declared from the Mackenzie mini-bus park stage. He vowed to restore law and order by ensuring the Force works independently and is not manipulated for political favours.

The businessman-turned-politician also took aim at the established parties, dismissing their boasts of political experience. He argued that despite nearly six decades of independence, Linden and Region 10 remained neglected. “We need leaders that can represent the people…for too long, Region 10 has been left behind,” he said.

Mohamed promised that a WIN government would deliver jobs and investment in the mining town, including the re-establishment of an alumina plant and the building of a glass factory. He said such initiatives would not only create employment but also give Lindeners a stake in the industries through training and potential shareholder opportunities.

He accused the ruling PPP/C of sidelining Linden because of its political loyalties and pledged that his administration would break that cycle of discrimination. Among his promises were the establishment of a University of Guyana campus in Linden, increased cash grants to citizens, and new infrastructure projects to stimulate growth.

Mohamed’s focus on Linden’s long struggle with unemployment and state neglect struck a chord with residents, many of whom see the town as the battleground heartland of Guyanese politics. WIN candidates at the rally echoed his message, highlighting plans for youth empowerment, women’s development, and reform of the Guyana Elections Commission.

With elections just days away, Mohamed told supporters that Linden’s future depends on a break from the past: “This town deserves better, and together, we can make it happen.”

HGPTV
