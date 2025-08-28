Thursday, August 28, 2025
HomeArticlesFINAL CONCRETE POURED: NEW DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE READY FOR SEPTEMBER OPENING
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

FINAL CONCRETE POURED: NEW DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE READY FOR SEPTEMBER OPENING

By HGPTV
0
169

East Bank Demerara – August 28, 2025 – The long-awaited New Demerara River Bridge is now fully connected, after President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his team poured the final batch of concrete on the main span early Thursday morning, completing a project that promises to reshape Guyana’s transport landscape for decades.

The four-lane bridge, stretching 2.6 kilometres from Nandy Park on the East Bank to La Grange on the West Bank, is set to be commissioned in early September. At its highest point of 50 metres, the structure allows Handymax vessels to pass beneath with ease. Engineers say the bridge was designed with a 100-year lifespan and will operate toll-free, 24 hours a day.

President Ali called the achievement “an incredible piece of infrastructure for Guyana,” praising both local and international workers for their role in delivering the project. “We’ve been able to achieve this because of teamwork and hard work,” he said. The $260 billion project is expected to transform daily life for more than 50,000 commuters, cutting travel time and reducing traffic bottlenecks along the East Bank corridor.

Government projections estimate annual savings of approximately $3.5 billion once the bridge becomes fully operational. Work is now focused on final safety features, including railings and dividers between lanes, as well as adjustments at the entrance for better traffic flow.

Vehicles of all sizes and weights will be able to use the crossing, with a maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour. The design also incorporates the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH), Guyana’s second-highest national award, as a symbolic feature.

“This bridge will benefit not just today’s generation, but generations to come,” President Ali said, confirming that the public will begin driving across the bridge very early in September.

Previous article
HICKEN: NO ROOM FOR INTIMIDATION OR LAWLESSNESS ON ELECTION DAY
Next article
JASON CARTER RETURNS TO GUYANA TO LEAD ELECTION OBSERVER MISSION
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“PPP CRIPPLED SUGAR!” – FORMER GUYSUCO BOSS TEARS INTO GOVERNMENT

OUTRAGE DEEPENS OVER RAGHOO BAR RAPE VIDEO AS APNU, FORWARD GUYANA...