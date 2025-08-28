FINAL CONCRETE POURED: NEW DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE READY FOR SEPTEMBER OPENING

East Bank Demerara – August 28, 2025 – The long-awaited New Demerara River Bridge is now fully connected, after President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his team poured the final batch of concrete on the main span early Thursday morning, completing a project that promises to reshape Guyana’s transport landscape for decades.

The four-lane bridge, stretching 2.6 kilometres from Nandy Park on the East Bank to La Grange on the West Bank, is set to be commissioned in early September. At its highest point of 50 metres, the structure allows Handymax vessels to pass beneath with ease. Engineers say the bridge was designed with a 100-year lifespan and will operate toll-free, 24 hours a day.

President Ali called the achievement “an incredible piece of infrastructure for Guyana,” praising both local and international workers for their role in delivering the project. “We’ve been able to achieve this because of teamwork and hard work,” he said. The $260 billion project is expected to transform daily life for more than 50,000 commuters, cutting travel time and reducing traffic bottlenecks along the East Bank corridor.

Government projections estimate annual savings of approximately $3.5 billion once the bridge becomes fully operational. Work is now focused on final safety features, including railings and dividers between lanes, as well as adjustments at the entrance for better traffic flow.

Vehicles of all sizes and weights will be able to use the crossing, with a maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour. The design also incorporates the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH), Guyana’s second-highest national award, as a symbolic feature.

“This bridge will benefit not just today’s generation, but generations to come,” President Ali said, confirming that the public will begin driving across the bridge very early in September.

