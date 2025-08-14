Thursday, August 14, 2025
JAGDEO TELLS ALEXANDER VILLAGE: ‘THIS IS OUR CHANCE TO END RACISM IN GUYANA’

By HGPTV
The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) took its campaign to Alexander Village on Tuesday night, where General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo urged residents to rally behind the party in what he called a “golden opportunity to break the back of racism” in Guyana.

Addressing a packed crowd alongside President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Minister of Tourism Oneidge Walrond, and a slate of young candidates, Jagdeo said the PPP/C had built the only truly national movement, attracting Guyanese of every race, religion, and background.

He credited this unity to the party’s record over the past five years, claiming that despite losing two years to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ali-led government had delivered on “every single commitment” made during the 2020 campaign.

“We go into these elections with great credibility,” Jagdeo said to loud cheers. “Our plans are realistic, our track record is proven, and only the PPP/C can deliver prosperity for all.”

He outlined a laundry list of pledges for the next term — from housing and land distribution to better pensions, upgraded schools, and world-class facilities in every community. He also promised practical improvements for Alexander Village itself, including paved roads, improved sanitation, street lighting, security cameras, and safe recreational spaces.

The former president contrasted his party’s leadership with the opposition, calling President Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips “the most experienced candidates to manage the country,” and citing Guyana’s rapid economic growth under Ali’s watch.

“You have to put your children’s future in the hands of experienced people,” Jagdeo told the gathering.

But the speech was not without political jabs. Jagdeo took aim at WIN party leader Azruddin Mohamed, echoing concerns raised by the United States about alleged ties to Venezuela and “questionable dealings” — a line that drew murmurs from the crowd.

Closing his address, Jagdeo urged residents to “carry the message” to their friends and neighbors and turn out in large numbers on September 1 to secure what he hopes will be an overwhelming victory.

HGPTV
