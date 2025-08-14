Thursday, August 14, 2025
SHOW THE EVIDENCE,  MOHAMED SAYS HE NEVER VISITED NOR APPLIED FOR A VENEZUELAN VISA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Azruddin Muhamed Denies Venezuelan Visa Claims, Challenges Government to Produce Proof

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Presidential candidate of the We Invest in the Nationhood (WIN) Party, Azruddin Muhamed, has issued a firm challenge to the Government of Guyana and the Venezuelan Embassy to produce evidence that he has visited the embassy and applied for a visa to travel to Caracas.

In a press statement, Muhamed described the allegations as “baseless, malicious, and a politically motivated smear campaign” aimed at distracting from what he called “rampant government corruption.”

The claims were made by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, during a Department of Public Information special programme on Monday. Todd stated that the Ministry had summoned the Venezuelan ambassador and discovered that Muhamed and his family had been “frequently visiting” the embassy and had applied for visas. He further linked these alleged visits to remarks by a U.S. congressman on gold smuggling, money laundering, and supposed ties to the Maduro regime.

Muhamed, however, flatly denied the accusations, insisting he has never visited the Venezuelan Embassy or applied for a visa. “Let them show the people of Guyana one single record of my entry to the embassy, or any shred of documentation proving I applied for a visa,” he said.

The WIN Party leader countered by accusing the Ali administration of having closer ties to the Venezuelan government, warning that such a relationship poses “a looming danger to our national sovereignty.”

Hgp Nightly News Staff
