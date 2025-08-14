Thursday, August 14, 2025
HomeArticlesALI TO RIVALS: ‘WE DON’T BUY VOTES; WE BUILD FUTURES’
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

ALI TO RIVALS: ‘WE DON’T BUY VOTES; WE BUILD FUTURES’

By HGPTV
0
38

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali drew loud applause in Alexander Village on Wednesday night when he told residents that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) does not pay for political support with cash — instead, it pays with a promise of lasting prosperity.

Speaking to a packed gathering in the Georgetown community, Ali took aim at political rivals who he said “buy” loyalty. In contrast, he declared, the PPP/C offers a different kind of reward: “Your payment will come with more opportunities for you and your family. It will come in the form of a safer country, a healthier country, a more prosperous country, a more educated country, [and] a more unified country.”

The head of state outlined an ambitious set of development plans aimed at turning that promise into reality. They include installing streetlights and security cameras in every community, retrofitting and expanding local health centres, creating a zero-rated development bank, and constructing a dedicated small business complex.

The proposed complex would provide a central location for noise-intensive businesses like mechanics and welding shops, freeing residential areas from the disruption while boosting small and medium-sized enterprises across the country.

Ali reminded residents that they are at the heart of Guyana’s capital city transformation. “Alexander Village has become the epicentre of the transformation that is taking place,” he said, gesturing toward the skyline. “Just look at what is encircling your village – hotels, malls, hospitals, [and] industrial development.”

As the meeting wrapped up, Ali’s message was clear: in his vision, the PPP/C’s “payment” is not a one-off handout, but a lifetime investment in a stronger, safer, and more united Guyana.

Previous article
JAGDEO TELLS ALEXANDER VILLAGE: ‘THIS IS OUR CHANCE TO END RACISM IN GUYANA’
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Guyana Elections 2020: What happens after six on polling day?

Women receive fractured hips, arm during 5-vehicle smash up caused by...