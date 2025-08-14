ALI TO RIVALS: ‘WE DON’T BUY VOTES; WE BUILD FUTURES’

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali drew loud applause in Alexander Village on Wednesday night when he told residents that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) does not pay for political support with cash — instead, it pays with a promise of lasting prosperity.

Speaking to a packed gathering in the Georgetown community, Ali took aim at political rivals who he said “buy” loyalty. In contrast, he declared, the PPP/C offers a different kind of reward: “Your payment will come with more opportunities for you and your family. It will come in the form of a safer country, a healthier country, a more prosperous country, a more educated country, [and] a more unified country.”

The head of state outlined an ambitious set of development plans aimed at turning that promise into reality. They include installing streetlights and security cameras in every community, retrofitting and expanding local health centres, creating a zero-rated development bank, and constructing a dedicated small business complex.

The proposed complex would provide a central location for noise-intensive businesses like mechanics and welding shops, freeing residential areas from the disruption while boosting small and medium-sized enterprises across the country.

Ali reminded residents that they are at the heart of Guyana’s capital city transformation. “Alexander Village has become the epicentre of the transformation that is taking place,” he said, gesturing toward the skyline. “Just look at what is encircling your village – hotels, malls, hospitals, [and] industrial development.”

As the meeting wrapped up, Ali’s message was clear: in his vision, the PPP/C’s “payment” is not a one-off handout, but a lifetime investment in a stronger, safer, and more united Guyana.

