JAGDEO SAYS FOREIGN WORKERS WILL BE NEEDED AS GUYANA GROWS, BUT PROMISES CITIZENS COME FIRST

As Guyana’s economy continues its unprecedented rise, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo says the country is on the path to a transformation so rapid that foreign workers may soon be a necessity—not an option. Speaking candidly on the issue, Jagdeo compared Guyana’s trajectory to oil-rich Qatar and Dubai, where foreign nationals now make up the majority of the population due to booming economic development.

“There would be a time when we’d be like Qatar or Dubai or one of those places where you need workers to come. We can’t do all [the work] because we don’t have enough people and we’re growing at a rapid pace,” he said.

His comments come amid sustained economic momentum. In 2024, Guyana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surged by 43.6%, largely driven by continued oil production and exports. Even the non-oil sector—often overlooked in the national conversation—grew by an impressive 13.1%. But for a country with fewer than one million people, maintaining that pace will likely require more hands than are currently available.

Filling the Gaps, Prioritising Citizens

Despite acknowledging the eventual need for imported labour, Jagdeo was firm: Guyanese will remain the priority.

“We do have pockets of unemployment. In Region 4, we may have an abundance of jobs and Region 3. But what about Essequibo? What about Berbice? What about Linden? What about Regions 1, 7, 8 and 9? These communities still have a lot of people who need good paying jobs and good quality work. We should take care of our own first,” he said.

The government, he added, is actively redirecting investments to under-served regions to stimulate job growth where it’s most needed. Special attention is also being placed on increasing female labour force participation—a recognition of the gender imbalance in many growing industries.

Already, some large-scale projects—such as the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge—have seen limited, short-term approval for imported labour. But Jagdeo was quick to note that these cases were managed informally and sporadically. Going forward, he said, a formal migration policy will regulate how and when foreign workers are brought in.

Migration Policy and National Identity

The Vice President emphasised that while labour shortages are a practical concern, demographic stability is a national one. He stressed that the migration policy will be designed not only to manage the numbers but also to protect Guyana’s cultural and political identity.

“We don’t want to be overrun by foreigners…we’re a small number. They may pose a threat to us as Guyanese,” he said. “So, we have to be careful and protect our people.”

To that end, the government is preparing to roll out a new electronic identification (e-ID) card system next year. The card will serve as a tool to monitor both citizens and foreign nationals living in the country. Foreigners will be issued a different version of the card—distinguishable by colour—that will be necessary for access to basic services like banking and employment.

“Every other foreigner would get another card of a different colour. So that means we will know how many Venezuelans are here, how many Chinese, etc. They can’t be in Guyana without that card,” Jagdeo explained.

For Guyanese citizens, the card will come with certain privileges—like expedited clearance at ports of entry.

A Caution Against Xenophobia

Still, amid talk of foreign influx and national protection, Jagdeo was clear in cautioning the public against xenophobia. He reminded citizens that not long ago, it was Guyanese who sought opportunity abroad—in the United States, Canada, and neighbouring Caribbean countries.

“Let’s not forget there was a time when we were the ones looking for work elsewhere. We’ve been migrants too,” he said.

His remarks touch on an underlying tension in the national conversation. As economic opportunity grows, so too does the fear of cultural change and competition for jobs. The government’s challenge will be to manage that balance—welcoming necessary support without compromising the identity and rights of its people.

A Crossroads Moment

Jagdeo’s statements paint a picture of a country at a turning point. Once known for economic stagnation and migration outflows, Guyana is now preparing for the challenges that come with sudden prosperity. It’s a shift that brings both promise and responsibility.

Experts in development economics have long noted that rapid growth in resource-rich countries often attracts large numbers of foreign workers, sometimes leading to strained public services, cultural friction, or political backlash. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, for instance, have become economic powerhouses—but face scrutiny over labour rights and social integration.

Guyana has the opportunity to chart a different course. The Vice President’s promise to formalise the labour importation process, safeguard citizen rights, and ensure equitable regional development signals a recognition of what’s at stake.

For now, the message is clear: Guyana is open for business—but not at the expense of its people.

Like this: Like Loading...