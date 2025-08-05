Tuesday, August 5, 2025
HomeArticlesERC CODE OF CONDUCT SIGNING SIGNALS UNITY — BUT WILL IT SHAPE...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

ERC CODE OF CONDUCT SIGNING SIGNALS UNITY — BUT WILL IT SHAPE CAMPAIGN BEHAVIOR?

By HGPTV
0
67

Georgetown, Guyana – With less than a month to go before Guyanese head to the polls, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) on Tuesday hosted its 2025 Code of Conduct signing ceremony, securing public commitments from political parties to uphold peace, mutual respect, and national unity during the elections.

Held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the event brought together leaders from several contesting parties, including the PPP/C, AFC, ALP, and WIN, alongside diplomats, election observers, and members of the media.

But while the signing signals a collective endorsement of responsible campaigning, questions remain about how the commitments will translate into behavior on the ground.

ERC Chairman Shaikh Moeenul Hack, in his opening remarks, emphasized the need for political maturity and condemned the use of intimidation and divisive rhetoric. He said the Code of Conduct is not just a formality, but “a promise to the people of Guyana” to reject hate speech and protect citizens’ right to participate in the democratic process without fear.

“It affirms that all political parties must conduct themselves in accordance with the Laws of Guyana,” Hack stated. He also warned against exploiting flaws in the democratic process to stir unrest, calling instead for “restraint and maturity.”

Religious leaders opened the event with interfaith prayers, and party representatives gave brief remarks echoing support for the Code’s principles. However, the real test will come in how parties manage their rallies, online messaging, and interactions between supporters.

Observers note that in past elections, similar codes were signed but often ignored when tensions rose. The ERC has acknowledged this, stating it will work closely with civil society and other stakeholders to monitor compliance in the lead-up to and aftermath of the September 1 polls.

The Commission reaffirmed its constitutional role in promoting harmony among Guyana’s diverse communities and urged citizens and political actors alike to hold each other accountable as the country moves through this critical period.

Previous article
APNU DEMANDS GECOM BAN PHONES IN POLLING BOOTHS TO BLOCK VOTE-BUYING SCHEMES
Next article
JAGDEO SAYS FOREIGN WORKERS WILL BE NEEDED AS GUYANA GROWS, BUT PROMISES CITIZENS COME FIRST
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Fisherman brutally chopped about body by two (2) other fishermen

76-year-old man diagnosed with COVID-19 succumbs en route to medical facility