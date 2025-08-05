ERC CODE OF CONDUCT SIGNING SIGNALS UNITY — BUT WILL IT SHAPE CAMPAIGN BEHAVIOR?

Georgetown, Guyana – With less than a month to go before Guyanese head to the polls, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) on Tuesday hosted its 2025 Code of Conduct signing ceremony, securing public commitments from political parties to uphold peace, mutual respect, and national unity during the elections.

Held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the event brought together leaders from several contesting parties, including the PPP/C, AFC, ALP, and WIN, alongside diplomats, election observers, and members of the media.

But while the signing signals a collective endorsement of responsible campaigning, questions remain about how the commitments will translate into behavior on the ground.

ERC Chairman Shaikh Moeenul Hack, in his opening remarks, emphasized the need for political maturity and condemned the use of intimidation and divisive rhetoric. He said the Code of Conduct is not just a formality, but “a promise to the people of Guyana” to reject hate speech and protect citizens’ right to participate in the democratic process without fear.

“It affirms that all political parties must conduct themselves in accordance with the Laws of Guyana,” Hack stated. He also warned against exploiting flaws in the democratic process to stir unrest, calling instead for “restraint and maturity.”

Religious leaders opened the event with interfaith prayers, and party representatives gave brief remarks echoing support for the Code’s principles. However, the real test will come in how parties manage their rallies, online messaging, and interactions between supporters.

Observers note that in past elections, similar codes were signed but often ignored when tensions rose. The ERC has acknowledged this, stating it will work closely with civil society and other stakeholders to monitor compliance in the lead-up to and aftermath of the September 1 polls.

The Commission reaffirmed its constitutional role in promoting harmony among Guyana’s diverse communities and urged citizens and political actors alike to hold each other accountable as the country moves through this critical period.

