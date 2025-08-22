Friday, August 22, 2025
JAGDEO NOW SAYS CARTER CENTER IS A POLITICAL ORGANISATION,  CALLS IT A PR STUNT

VP Jagdeo Dismisses Carter Center’s Concerns Over Misuse of State Resources

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has pushed back against aspects of the Carter Center’s pre-election observation report, dismissing them as “opposition concerns.”

The Carter Center, which was invited by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) government to observe the electoral process, raised allegations of misuse of state resources and limited access to state media by opposition parties. The organization reported receiving multiple complaints from political parties and civil society groups about government practices.

At his weekly press briefing, Jagdeo downplayed the claims, stating:

“They said some people are using state vehicles. So you expect the president not to go with his vehicle? It’s a bunch of nonsense. And when the president or ministers open hospitals and schools—we have no apology to make for that.”

The Vice President also deflected criticism by pointing to alleged misconduct by opposition operatives, including a recent incident involving a WIN campaign spokesperson accused of assault.

Despite previously acknowledging the Carter Center and other international observer groups as reputable missions, Jagdeo labeled the Carter Center a “political organization”, criticizing its commentary on governance and financial practices.

The exchange highlights mounting tensions as Guyana heads into the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections, with international observers closely monitoring the conduct of the polls.

