OPR PROBES SENIOR COP AGAIN AFTER VIRAL VIDEO SURFACES

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched an immediate investigation into the conduct of a senior police officer following the emergence of a chilling viral video. The footage, which began circulating on social media over the weekend, allegedly shows an off-duty Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Primus engaged in a vitriolic confrontation with a civilian, during which a death threat was purportedly made.

The incident has forced the Guyana Police Force (GPF) into a defensive posture, as the officer in question is no stranger to internal scrutiny.

The Viral Confrontation

The video, which has garnered thousands of views and sparked national outrage, captures a heated exchange between the ASP and an unidentified citizen.

The Dialogue: In the 35-second clip, the officer is heard aggressively asking, “You know me?” before the situation escalates.

In the 35-second clip, the officer is heard aggressively asking, “You know me?” before the situation escalates. The Threat: The footage concludes with the officer allegedly stating, “I’d kill you,” a phrase that has drawn sharp condemnation from human rights advocates and the general public alike.

The footage concludes with the officer allegedly stating, a phrase that has drawn sharp condemnation from human rights advocates and the general public alike. Off-Duty Conduct: Although the officer was not in uniform at the time, the GPF has reiterated that senior ranks are never truly “off-duty” when it comes to the standards of professional conduct and restraint.

A History of Controversy

This is not the first time ASP Primus has been the subject of an OPR investigation.

Previous Inquiry: The officer was previously under the microscope for an unrelated matter involving professional misconduct.

The officer was previously under the microscope for an unrelated matter involving professional misconduct. Lack of Transparency: To date, the GPF has not publicly disclosed the findings of that initial probe, leading to increased public skepticism regarding the Force’s internal disciplinary mechanisms.

To date, the GPF has not publicly disclosed the findings of that initial probe, leading to increased public skepticism regarding the Force’s internal disciplinary mechanisms. Fresh Mandate: Following a formal report to the Commissioner of Police, the OPR has been directed to bypass preliminary inquiries and move directly into a “thorough and comprehensive” probe of this latest incident.

GPF Statement: Upholding Public Trust

In a formal statement released late Tuesday, the Guyana Police Force attempted to reassure a wary public that no officer is above the law.

Accountability: The Force emphasized that all ranks are expected to uphold “professional conduct, restraint, and accountability at all times.”

The Force emphasized that all ranks are expected to uphold “professional conduct, restraint, and accountability at all times.” Disciplinary Procedures: The GPF warned that behavior found to be inconsistent with Force standards will be dealt with via established legal and disciplinary procedures.

The GPF warned that behavior found to be inconsistent with Force standards will be dealt with via established legal and disciplinary procedures. Public Trust: Officials noted that maintaining the fragile trust between the police and the community remains a “top priority,” particularly as the service undergoes modernization.

A Test of Reform

As the mangled reputation of the Force faces another blow, the outcome of this OPR investigation will be seen as a litmus test for the GPF’s commitment to internal reform. With the video evidence readily available in the public domain, many are watching to see if the OPR will break its tradition of silence or if this latest controversy will, like the one before it, remain shrouded in administrative secrecy.

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