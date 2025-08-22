Friday, August 22, 2025
HomeArticlesPRESIDENT ALI SAYS PPP/C CAMPAIGN FINANCED BY SUPPORTERS, NOT STATE RESOURCES
ArticlesBUSINESSELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI SAYS PPP/C CAMPAIGN FINANCED BY SUPPORTERS, NOT STATE RESOURCES

By HGPTV
0
181

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has rejected claims that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is using state resources to fund its election campaign, insisting that the party’s operations are financed independently through public support.

“Our party… might have been the only party that would have had so many fundraisers, you would have seen it all across the country,” Ali told reporters today at Base Camp Ayanganna, where he observed Disciplined Services voting.

“We’ve been able to raise enough resources with the love and support of the people… to efficiently carry out our campaign and our work for these elections.”Ali emphasized that there was “no need for State resources” and that “State resources have not been deployed to support our campaign.”

His statement came in response to a recent Carter Center report that raised concerns about the misuse of government assets during the election season. The Carter Center also noted what it described as “over-compliance” by local banks with U.S. sanctions, pointing to the closure of personal accounts belonging to approximately 40 members and associates of the newly formed WIN party.

WIN, led by U.S.-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, has fielded candidates in the September 1 General and Regional Elections. When asked about this, Ali stressed that local banks are bound by global rules. “Our financial institutions are part of the global financial system and that is what people don’t understand. This is not a government giving instruction. These are banks operating within global standards and within a global financial system that can penalize them,” he explained.

The General and Regional Elections are scheduled for September 1, with Joint Services members voting early to allow them to perform security duties on Election Day.

Previous article
JAGDEO NOW SAYS CARTER CENTER IS A POLITICAL ORGANISATION,  CALLS IT A PR STUNT
Next article
GUYANA WARNS OF REGIONAL SECURITY THREAT FROM TRANSNATIONAL CRIME AND NARCO-TERRORISM
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

LBI, BV SECONDARY STUDENTS AWARDED ‘MOST IMPROVED STUDENTS’

Child found in unconscious condition, covered in mud at swampy area