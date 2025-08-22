Friday, August 22, 2025
MOHAMED’S LAMBORGHINI CASE ADJOURNED TO SEPTEMBER 10, TO NOW APPEAR IN COURT FOR TRAFFIC OFFENCES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Tax Evasion Case Against WIN Candidate Postponed; Muhammad Also Faces Traffic Charges

By Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News

The tax evasion case brought by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) against We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed has been postponed until September 10, 2025.

When the matter was called before Magistrate Daly on Wednesday, GRA’s lawyer Sanjeev Datadin informed the court that Mohamed’s attorney, Siand Dhurjon, had written in advance requesting an adjournment on behalf of his client.

Mohamed is accused of falsely declaring the cost of his Lamborghini Roadster SVJ at $75,300, while the GRA contends that the luxury vehicle is valued at $695,000. He was first arraigned in May and released on $500,000 bail following a successful application by attorneys Darren Wade and Damian Dilva.

Later that same day, Mohamed faced fresh controversy when police stopped him en route to a rally in Berbice around 18:00 hrs. He is expected to appear at the Berbice Magistrates’ Court on August 22, 2025 to answer a series of traffic-related charges, including:

  • Heavily tinted windows without a permit
  • Obscure identification marks
  • Breach of road service license conditions

His driver was also cited for operating an uncertified motor vehicle, obscure ID marks, and driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police further revoked the certificate of fitness for Mohamed’s vehicle, PZ 5000.

In response, the WIN leader denounced the charges as political victimization, claiming the actions have only strengthened support for his campaign.

“The level of victimization we are receiving is just bringing more people to us… even their own supporters are greeting us,” Mohamed told supporters.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
