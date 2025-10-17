Friday, October 17, 2025
CHILD ALLEGEGLY HOSPITALIZED. BAT DROPPINGS CLOSE PORT KAITUMA SCHOOL

By HGPTV
​GEORGETOWN – The We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) Party has sounded a major alarm over a severe health crisis in Region 1, claiming that a persistent bat infestation has forced the closure of the Port Kaituma Nursery School.

The situation has allegedly compromised the health of over 200 students and staff, forcing the Children’s Teachers’ Association (CTA) to demand an immediate shutdown.​The WIN Party statement outlined the dire circumstances, claiming that the infestation has been ongoing for nearly two years.

The resulting unsanitary conditions, fueled by bat droppings, have allegedly led to widespread illness among the 201 students and 15 teachers. The crisis escalated when one child was allegedly transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital due to the severity of their case, terrifying local parents.​

The CTA, responding to the escalating health threat, allegedly demanded the school be closed until “proper sanitation and repairs are completed” to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on campus.​

The WIN Party issued a direct challenge to the government, calling on the Ministry of Education to act swiftly in addressing the crisis so that the children of Port Kaituma Nursery School can return to a safe and healthy learning environment as soon as possible.

HGPTV
