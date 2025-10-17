VPAC SLAMS OPPOSITION FOR ‘FIGHTING OVER SEATS’ WHILE NATION ‘STARVES’

​GEORGETOWN – VPAC has launched a blistering, high-stakes attack on the collective incoming Opposition, accusing them of prioritizing selfish power struggles over the desperate needs of the Guyanese people. VPAC Leader Dorwin Bess argued that while citizens are “struggling to buy food,” the victorious Opposition is destroying its own credibility by focusing solely on who gets which “title.”

​Bess delivered a stinging rebuke to the entire Opposition bloc, including the WIN Party and APNU, for their political infighting, which has consumed public attention since the recent elections. “The people didn’t vote to watch politicians fight over seats while they struggle to buy food,” Bess stated, asserting that the massive resources spent on campaigning are now being redirected into squabbles over positions like Regional Chairman and Deputy Speaker.​

The Double Standard Crisis​

VPAC accused the incoming Opposition of a crippling double standard that is “destroying what little trust people have left in politics.” Bess said, “You can’t lead the fight for honesty, integrity and accountability in Parliament while you’re fighting extradition. You can’t preach honesty and discipline while doing the opposite in your own camp.”

This critique directly targets the ongoing crisis surrounding the U.S.-indicted WIN leader, Azruddin Mohamed, and the chaos within the Opposition’s ranks.​

The PPP/C’s Lesson in Loyalty​

Bess held up the ruling PPP/C as a cynical example of effective, albeit politically ruthless, unity. He noted that the PPP/C has achieved dominance because they understand teamwork: “When they chose Irfaan Ali, they stood behind him, flaws and all. They didn’t like everything about him, but they closed ranks and backed him. That’s why they winning.”

​In stark contrast, Bess argued, the Opposition took a political figure “who is sharper and more experienced than Ali and spent years tearing him down instead of lifting him up.” He concluded: “The PPP/C understands teamwork, the Opposition keeps fighting itself.”​



​VPAC’s Demand: Action Over Ego



​Bess warned that the Opposition is self-sabotaging: “You cannot fix a country when your house is falling apart.” He emphasized that the people voted for “relief, fairness, and opportunity,” not infighting over titles.



​VPAC issued a final demand that the Opposition “stop the games, unite around purpose, and start doing what the people elected them to do, hold the government accountable and offer real solutions, not personal fights.” He concluded that if they cannot stop the “foolishness,” they are not the alternative, they are simply part of the problem.

