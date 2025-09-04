Thursday, September 4, 2025
JAGDEO FIRES BACK AT NORTON: ‘APNU LOST VOTES TO WIN, NOT THE PPP’

Georgetown, Guyana – September 4, 2025 – General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has slammed opposition claims that the Region Four results are “implausible,” insisting the numbers prove that APNU’s collapse at the polls was caused by the rise of the WIN Party; not fraud.

APNU’s presidential candidate Aubrey Norton had argued it was impossible for his party to fall from 116,941 votes in 2020 to just 46,956 in Monday’s elections in the country’s largest voting district. But Jagdeo shot back, saying the figures make perfect sense when WIN’s performance is factored in. “It is not implausible,” Jagdeo declared. “The numbers clearly show that WIN gained votes that traditionally went to APNU.”

In Region Four, WIN racked up 41,607 votes in the general election and 41,930 in the regional polls. Combined with APNU’s tally, the opposition camp’s total climbs to just over 88,000. Jagdeo said this explains the drop and mirrors what happened in other APNU strongholds such as Region Ten.

Meanwhile, the PPP/C made history by seizing control of Region Four for the first time ever. The governing party secured 87,536 votes in the general election and 87,018 in the regional, up by more than 6,600 from its 2020 numbers. Jagdeo dismissed the shock in APNU’s camp as willful blindness. “The signs were there. They refused to accept what was evident to every other Guyanese. They stuck their heads in the sand and refused to deal with the situation,” he said.

Jagdeo reminded that he had long warned APNU to worry about the WIN Party eating into their base. “We saw it coming, they should have seen it coming. But they persisted with this fallacy that somehow Azruddin Mohamed would have taken PPP/C votes and made us a minority government,” Jagdeo argued.

HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

