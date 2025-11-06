JAGDEO: AZRUDDIN MOHAMED USING POLITICS TO HIDE FROM U.S. JUSTICE

GEORGETOWN – Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has ripped into newly sworn-in Opposition parliamentarian Azruddin Mohamed, slamming his claim that the 2025 general elections were rigged as “outrageous,” “delusional,” and “a textbook case of lunacy.”

The fiery remarks came during Jagdeo’s weekly press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, where he took direct aim at Mohamed’s comments to reporters earlier this week. Shortly after taking his oath in Parliament, Mohamed had boldly declared, “I won the elections,” sparking disbelief across the political landscape.

Jagdeo wasted no time dismantling the claim. “Not even APNU made such outrageous statements,” he said. “When asked for proof, he had none. He rambled something about the GECOM website going down and votes being altered, but nobody, not even international observers, made such an allegation. All Statements of Poll were uploaded the same night.”

The Vice President didn’t hold back in criticizing sections of the media for letting the moment pass without challenge. “What’s shocking is that no reporter looked him in the eye and asked, ‘Are you mad?’ or ‘Are you a lunatic?’ You cannot make that kind of baseless claim and walk away without evidence,” Jagdeo declared, visibly agitated.

Jagdeo accused Mohamed of trying to spin fantasy into politics while surrounding himself with “paid followers and fake accounts,” including what he described as “Venezuelan trolls” flooding social media to defend him. “If your boss tells you he won the election without evidence, call it what it is, madness,” he said.

The Vice President went on to suggest that Mohamed’s sudden political ambitions were less about public service and more about dodging criminal exposure. Both Azruddin and his father, Nazar Mohamed, are facing U.S. sanctions and criminal indictments for alleged gold smuggling, tax evasion, and money laundering.

“They’ve been under scrutiny since APNU days,” Jagdeo said. “When the U.S. sanctions dropped in June 2024, they knew the indictments were coming. This whole political act is a shield, a desperate attempt to look untouchable.”Jagdeo stressed that even political power offers no protection from the law.

“In Guyana, not even the Leader of the Opposition has immunity, only the President does. Politics won’t save you,” he said, recalling his own experience of being repeatedly questioned by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) while in opposition. He described Mohamed as “a mediocre mind with delusions of grandeur,” accusing him of mistaking loud talk for leadership.

“He mumbles and strings together words, thinking it’s logic. It’s not politics, it’s madness dressed as ambition,” Jagdeo declared. The Vice President ended on a sharp note, warning that Mohamed’s antics won’t shield him from justice, either at home or abroad.

“This is a man running from accountability and hiding behind politics. It’s pathetic, unhinged, and completely unacceptable in any democracy,” Jagdeo said.

As the controversy continues to swirl, Mohamed’s comments have not only angered the government but reignited debate about credibility in Guyana’s opposition ranks, and about how far some will go to rewrite the story of the 2025 elections.

