Friday, November 7, 2025
HomeArticlesJAGDEO BLAMES HICKEN FOR ALLOWING AZRUDDIN LUXURY CAR STUNT AT PARLIAMENT
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPARLIAMENTPolitics

JAGDEO BLAMES HICKEN FOR ALLOWING AZRUDDIN LUXURY CAR STUNT AT PARLIAMENT

By HGPTV
0
7834

GEORGETOWN – Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has laid the blame squarely at the feet of Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken, declaring that he will be held personally responsible for allowing Azruddin Mohamed’s uninsured Lamborghini to be driven on public roads.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo issued a stern warning to the top cop following public outrage over Mohamed’s dramatic arrival at the opening of the 13th Parliament in the same luxury vehicle that is now the subject of an ongoing tax evasion case.

“I would hold Hicken, the Commissioner of Police, personally responsible if a child or anyone gets hit down and killed or maimed by that Lamborghini,” Jagdeo declared. “Nobody else in this country could do that sort of thing, it’s illegal.”

Jagdeo said the incident exposed a worrying double standard in law enforcement, arguing that an ordinary citizen would face immediate arrest if caught driving an uninsured vehicle. “Driving without insurance is an offence,” he reminded. “If you hit someone on the road without it, you’re in big trouble. So why is this man being allowed to parade around like he’s untouchable?”

The Vice President accused Mohamed, who is indicted in the United States on charges including gold smuggling, money laundering, and tax evasion, of deliberately flouting the law to send a message that he can act with impunity. “He drove that car to Parliament to show that he can break the law and get away with it,” Jagdeo said.

“It’s criminal behaviour, and he’s flaunting it in the faces of law-abiding citizens.” Jagdeo reminded reporters that Mohamed is currently before the courts in Guyana for allegedly undervaluing the Lamborghini and submitting falsified documents to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to avoid paying taxes.

Despite this, the businessman arrived at Parliament behind the wheel of the same car, one that, according to Jagdeo, has no valid insurance. “This is the kind of brazenness that erodes public confidence in law enforcement,” Jagdeo said. “The police can’t turn a blind eye when a man facing criminal charges drives an illegal vehicle through the city as if nothing applies to him.”

The Vice President’s comments have placed renewed pressure on the Guyana Police Force to respond to mounting questions about why the vehicle was not impounded and whether officers had been instructed to overlook the violation. For Jagdeo, the issue is about accountability at every level. “It’s not just about the car,” he said. “It’s about whether the law in Guyana applies to everyone, or only to those without power.”

Previous article
JAGDEO: AZRUDDIN MOHAMED USING POLITICS TO HIDE FROM U.S. JUSTICE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

$2B KUMAKA STELLING CRISIS — PILES COLLAPSE, DEADLINES BLOWN, RESIDENTS FUME...

CARTER CENTER WARNS OF GAPS IN GUYANA’S ELECTION REFORMS