“I’VE SEEN A PATTERN”: MOHAMED ADDRESSES MURDER ALLEGATION CLAIMS

Georgetown, Guyana — As the country moves toward general and regional elections, businessman and independent political candidate Azruddin Mohamed is pushing back against what he calls a wave of false accusations aimed at derailing his campaign and damaging his reputation.

In a public statement issued Thursday night, Mohamed expressed his readiness to cooperate with any impartial investigation into allegations made against him, while firmly denying any wrongdoing. “It is unfortunate that I must divert my time and energy from addressing the needs of the people to addressing these baseless claims,” he said. “These are clearly designed to damage my reputation.”

Mohamed pointed to a series of incidents over recent months that he believes are part of a broader political strategy to undermine his credibility. Among the claims he listed were media attacks against his family, attempts to prevent him from visiting indigenous communities, and revived allegations surrounding the 2021 murder of Ricardo Fagundes.

“The RSS report in 2022 made it clear: there was no evidence of corruption or a cover-up in that investigation,” Mohamed said. “The Guyana Police Force confirmed that I was never a suspect. This is publicly known.”

Despite this, Mohamed says the narrative continues to be distorted for political gain. He blames what he describes as “a threatened PPP” and its associates for orchestrating a campaign of misinformation.

“Since announcing my candidacy, I’ve seen a pattern—false accusations of tax evasion, rape, and now murder,” he said. “These are not isolated events. They are coordinated attempts to intimidate and discredit.”

Mohamed urged citizens to stay alert and to recognize what he sees as politically motivated distractions. “I call on all Guyanese to remain vigilant and support a fair election process, one that is void of political mischief and abuse of power.”

As the campaign season intensifies, Mohamed’s remarks are likely to deepen the conversation about fairness, transparency, and political tactics in Guyana’s electoral process. Whether the claims against him will have any lasting impact on his candidacy remains to be seen, but for now, he remains firm in his denial and open to scrutiny—on the condition that it is fair.

Like this: Like Loading...