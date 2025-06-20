OVER 1,000 DECEASED REMOVED FROM VOTERS’ LIST AS GECOM PREPARES FOR SEPTEMBER ELECTIONS

More than 1,000 names of deceased persons have been removed from Guyana’s voters’ list so far this year, according to Deputy Chief Election Officer (CEO) Aneal Giddings, as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) steps up preparations for the country’s general and regional elections on September 1, 2025.

The update comes as part of GECOM’s broader pre-election activities, including the finalisation of the Revised List of Electors, which will be made public for 21 days. Giddings said the removals were based on updated records received from the General Register Office, and the cleansing of the list remains an ongoing process.

“We are making sure that the list reflects only eligible voters,” Giddings told reporters during a press briefing on Thursday. “This is part of our commitment to ensure a free, transparent and credible election.”

The press briefing followed a high-level stakeholder meeting between GECOM officials and representatives from 28 political parties, many of which raised concerns about procedural clarity, communication gaps, and the status of key policy issues.

Among the unresolved matters is the “Joinder of Lists” provision—a rule that allows smaller parties to combine their electoral strength. While it played a significant role in the 2020 elections, its future remains uncertain.

Dr. Mark Defrance, leader of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), pointed to lingering confusion over how the joinder process would be handled this year. Giddings admitted that the issue remains outstanding and promised to raise it at the Commission’s next statutory meeting.

Communication and access to information also came under scrutiny. Some parties said they had difficulties reaching GECOM or receiving timely updates over the past year. Others questioned the consistency of the Commission’s messaging.

“From the Secretariat’s point of view, we’ve been trying to go above and beyond,” Giddings said. “But there are matters that require decisions at the Commission level, and in those cases, we have to wait on that guidance.”

Still, Giddings stressed that preparations are on track. Symbol submissions are currently being reviewed, with approvals expected by July 4, and Nomination Day is set for July 14. He explained that while disqualification of symbols is rare, symbols that closely resemble those of other parties may be flagged for changes.

GECOM has also mandated the use of updated nomination forms for all parties contesting the elections. Giddings said every interested party was notified by both email and letter.

On the logistics side, the Commission is in the process of identifying polling stations and securing sensitive and non-sensitive materials needed for election day.

Despite the concerns raised, Giddings expressed confidence in the overall process. “Where we are with preparation, where we are with the work plan… I’m confident that we will deliver a free, transparent and credible election.”

He also said he hopes GECOM will improve its communication strategy in the coming weeks, with more regular briefings to keep the public informed.

For now, the Commission is pressing ahead with its pre-election checklist, while stakeholders wait for clarity on key issues and continued efforts to build public trust in the process.

Like this: Like Loading...