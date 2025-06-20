Friday, June 20, 2025
PERSAUD BLASTS MOHAMMED FOR ‘POLITICIZING’ GUYANA’S JAGUAR

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The Chairman of the National Protected Areas Commission (NPAC), Robert Persaud, is raising strong objections to the use of the jaguar as a political party symbol, warning that it risks reducing a powerful national icon to a partisan tool.

In a statement released on Thursday, Persaud voiced concern over the decision by Azruddin Mohamed’s new political party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), to adopt the jaguar as its emblem.

“Turning this national symbol into a party logo strips it of that shared meaning and tries to turn it into something small, partisan, and representing only a few,” he said in a public appeal to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), which is currently reviewing proposed symbols from parties ahead of Nomination Day on July 14.

The jaguar, widely recognized as a symbol of strength, resilience, and national pride in Guyana, is deeply embedded in the country’s identity. Persaud said national symbols like the jaguar belong to all Guyanese and should be treated with care and respect—not repurposed for campaign branding.

“Using them for political purposes undermines their meaning and divides the very people they’re meant to unite,” he added.

WIN’s use of the jaguar was first revealed during a meeting between GECOM and several political parties. The party, which has not yet officially launched its campaign, has drawn attention with its branding and message of national investment.

Persaud, however, sees a larger issue at stake. “In Guyana, national symbols like the jaguar are not just decoration. They carry weight, tell stories, and deserve care,” he said. “Instead of turning the jaguar into a hollow political brand, let’s honour our national symbols by keeping them where they belong—with all the people of Guyana.”

Political parties are expected to submit their proposed symbols to GECOM in early July, ahead of the official campaign season.

