EU DEPLOYS 50-MEMBER MISSION TO MONITOR GUYANA’S 2025 ELECTIONS

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — August 2, 2025

The European Union (EU) has officially launched its Election Observation Mission (EOM) for Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections, set for September 1. The mission is led by Polish Member of the European Parliament, Robert Biedroń, who says the EU’s focus is squarely on the fairness and transparency of the process.

“We are here to assess whether the election is being conducted in a fair and transparent manner,” Biedroń said during a press conference held Friday in Kingston, Georgetown. “Our role is to observe the entire electoral process.”

The EU team—comprising 50 observers—is tasked with monitoring all stages of the election cycle, from campaigning to tabulation of results. Several team members are already in Guyana, meeting with key stakeholders, including political parties and officials from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

On election day, the observers will be deployed across the country to independently assess polling and counting procedures. A preliminary statement on the conduct of the elections is expected two days later, on September 3, followed by a final report roughly two months after the elections. That final report will include recommendations for possible electoral reforms.

Biedroń stressed that the team operates under a strict code of conduct and emphasized the impartiality of their mission. “We are not here to interfere. We are here to observe,” he said, adding that the report will likely cover areas such as campaign financing, equitable media access, and the timeliness of results tabulation.

This marks the second full EU mission to observe elections in Guyana. The first, deployed during the country’s 2020 elections, issued 26 recommendations, of which only two have been fully implemented to date. Biedroń declined to comment on the status of those previous recommendations but acknowledged that systemic changes often require time.

Six political parties are contesting the 2025 elections, which will determine the presidency, 65 seats in the National Assembly, and leadership across 10 regional councils.

The EU’s presence signals continued international attention on Guyana’s electoral integrity—especially as the country enters a high-stakes election with rising political tensions and public scrutiny.

