Saturday, August 2, 2025
ALI PUSHES FOR AFRICAN CULTURE TO DRIVE ECONOMIC GROWTH IN GUYANA

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Dr. Irfaan Ali is calling for a bold shift in how African culture is celebrated and supported in Guyana, proposing a move from symbolic gestures to structured, income-generating systems that elevate heritage while stimulating economic growth.

In a Friday morning meeting with leaders of African cultural organizations, the President laid out his administration’s vision to commercialize culture—from clothing to music to jewelry—by building sustainable systems and national consortiums that promote collaboration, entrepreneurship, and investment in the creative sector.

“Whether it’s music, clothing, or jewellery, we have to work together,” President Ali said. “How do we build consortiums among all of the groups that will create economic, cultural, arts, national, and historical perspective?”

Ali’s remarks signal a major shift in government thinking around culture—not just as identity, but as industry. The President pledged continued engagement with the groups, with the next round of consultations set for October to refine the roadmap and identify tangible growth opportunities.

One of his boldest proposals is the expansion of Emancipation Day from a single-day observance into a weeklong national festival. The extended celebration, he said, would open doors for economic activity, attract global attention, and allow a deeper reflection on the sacrifices of enslaved Africans and their contributions to Guyana’s development.

“I want us to have a deep conversation… not only to celebrate Emancipation at the national level but to attract global attention. How do we use this day as a week of opportunity?” he asked the gathering.

Ali also committed to providing infrastructure and institutional support to ensure cultural initiatives can thrive long-term. His administration, he said, is ready to work directly with stakeholders to create the frameworks that will enable African cultural expression to flourish beyond ceremonial observances.

The session was marked by moments of cultural pride, including a traditional music performance in which the President actively participated alongside Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond.

As the country approaches another Emancipation Day on August 1, Ali’s message was clear: African heritage deserves more than a spotlight—it deserves a structure.

