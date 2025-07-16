INFLUENCER ‘DOGGY’ IN TROUBLE WITH THE LAW FOLLOWING VIRAL ALTERCATION

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Bradley Sampson, better known to his thousands of social media followers as “Doggy,” is now wanted by police in connection with a string of serious offences following a public disturbance at the Square of the Revolution on Tuesday.

Sampson, who gained popularity through social media for his bold personality and dramatic online videos, had just recently been charged in connection with a brawl at Cuffy Square.

However, he had been seen in recent months participating in events linked to the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) movement, led by businessman Azruddin Mohamed.

On Tuesday, videos widely shared online showed Sampson engaged in violent behaviour during what appeared to be a heated dispute. According to reports, the incident may have been triggered by a disagreement over payments allegedly related to promotional work for the WIN group.

Sampson’s online influence has often courted controversy, and this is not his first brush with the law. He was previously charged in 2021 with assault and disorderly behaviour in a separate incident that also gained attention on social media. While those charges were later dropped, the incident left a lasting mark on his public image.

Now, the Guyana Police Force is looking to question Sampson for several new offences under the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act and the Firearm Act, including:

Threatening Behaviour

Threatening Language

Obscene Language

Disorderly Behaviour

Assault

Possession of Firearm without a Licence

Possession of Ammunition without a Licence

Police are urging anyone with information on Sampson’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

